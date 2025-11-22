Oil Kings Wrap up B.C. Swing in Prince George

Published on November 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Prince George, B.C. - The Edmonton Oil Kings finish up their six-game trek through the B.C. division tonight as they visit the Prince George Cougars.

Edmonton is currently 4-1-0-0 on the trip after having their nine-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday after 5-2 loss to Kelowna. The Oil Kings have outscored their opponents 22-16 on the trip as well and now sit with an 18-5-1-1 record on the season and are still first place in the Central Division and the Eastern Conference.

Lukas Sawchyn's nine points (4G, 5A) lead the way offensively on this trip for Edmonton, while Ethan MacKenzie (2G, 5A) and Miroslav Holinka (2G, 5A) both have seven points through these five games.

The Cougars are currently on a winning streak of their own, taking the last four games, including last night defeating Lethbridge 6-2. They are 15-7-0-0 and lead the B.C. Division with 30 points. The Cougars are also allow the second-least amount of goals in the WHL with just 60 given up this season. Edmonton leads the league in goals for.

Tonight marks the first and only meeting this season between the Oil Kings and the Prince George Cougars. Last season, Edmonton defeated the Cougars at Rogers Place by a 5-0 score when Parker Snell made his WHL debut, stopping 29 shots for his first career shutout. The last time Edmonton was in Prince George was December 27, 2023 when the Oil Kings grabbed a 6-4 win.

Puck drop from the CN Centre tonight is 7 p.m. MT.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.