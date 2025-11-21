Game Day Hub: November 21 at Kamloops

Published on November 21, 2025

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Winterhawks hit the road for their first full weekend away from Portland since returning from the Alberta swing in mid-October. Tonight, they visit the Sandman Centre for their third and final matchup of the season against the Kamloops Blazers, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m.

Puck Drop: 7:05 p.m. PST

Venue: Sandman Centre - Kamloops, BC.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: Victory+

Upcoming Promotional Games:

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

Portland struck early as Alex Weiermair set up Nathan Free for a goal just 1:21 into the game, then doubled the lead on a power-play connection between Reed Brown and Jake Gustafson. After a scoreless second period highlighted by strong goaltending from Cruz Chase, the Hawks added two more in the third, with Jordan Duguay and Kyle McDonough pushing the advantage to 4-0. Wenatchee mounted a late surge with three quick goals, but Portland held steady, and Weiermair sealed the 5-3 victory with an empty-netter to cap off a perfect three-win weekend.

Blazers Beat

The Winterhawks and Blazers meet for the third and final time this season, with Portland holding a 2-0 edge in the season series. The teams first clashed on October 4 at the Sandman Centre, where the Hawks roared back in the third period to claim a 6-4 comeback win. Portland then hosted Kamloops on November 1, earning a dramatic shootout victory behind Ondřej Štěbeták's stellar 43-save performance and three more stops in the shootout.

Kamloops enters tonight's matchup with two of the WHL's top point producers. JP Hurlbert leads all skaters with 40 points (16G, 22A) in 23 games, while Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nathan Behm ranks third with 34 points (14G, 20A) in 22 games. The duo, along with Tommy LaFreniere and his 26 points (15G, 11A), make up the Blazers' top line, a unit that has combined for an impressive 100 points so far this season.

Three's Company

This past weekend, the Winterhawks started three different goaltenders in three consecutive games and earned three wins from all. Per team historian Andy Kemper, the last time Portland accomplished this feat was in December 2019, when Joel Hofer (Dec. 8), Isaiah DiLaura (Dec. 13), and Dante Giannuzzi (Dec. 14) each picked up victories.

Blake Clark opened the weekend with a win on Friday as the Hawks hosted the Wenatchee Wild. The Texas product turned aside 26 of 29 shots, securing the second win of his rookie campaign.

Ondřej Štěbeták followed up on Saturday with his ninth victory of the season during a quick trip to Everett, stopping 44 shots and sealing the shootout win with three clutch saves. Now up to a team-leading 17 games played, the Czechia native has made 500 total saves, second-most in the league, and his nine wins rank fifth across the WHL.

Cruz Chase capped off the perfect weekend on Sunday in Portland, stopping 33 of 36 shots against the Wild to earn his first WHL win and maintain the team's highest save percentage at .901%.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.

Western Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2025

