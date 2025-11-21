Rockets Host Everett and Portland

Kelowna Rockets defenceman Mazden Leslie

The Kelowna Rockets (9-6-3-1) return to Prospera Place for a pivotal two-game homestand this weekend, beginning Friday against the Everett Silvertips (17-2-2-1) and continuing Saturday with the always-electric Teddy Bear Toss presented by Orchard Ford. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. on Friday and 6:05 p.m. on Saturday. Both games will be streamed live on Victory+ and broadcast on 104.7 The Lizard, with tickets available through selectyourtickets.com.

This weekend features one of the most anticipated events of the year at Prospera Place, as Teddy Bear Toss night returns on Saturday. Fans are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal and throw it onto the ice when the Rockets score their first goal.

EVERETT SILVERTIPS

Friday's matchup will see the Rockets take on the top-ranked team in the Western Conference. Everett has been one of the WHL's most dominant clubs this season and remains undefeated on the road with a perfect 12-0-0-0 record. Their offense continues to be driven by Matias Vanhanen, who leads the Silvertips with 33 points, and Julius Miettinen, who sits just behind him with 28 points. Everett also features one of the league's most efficient power-play units, operating at over 27%, and continues to benefit from strong defensive structure and consistent goaltending.

The Silvertips have taken both head-to-head meetings with Kelowna this season by a single goal. The Rockets will look to flip that narrative on home ice by leaning on their growing offensive chemistry and the strong play of Harrison Boettiger and Josh Banini between the pipes.

PORTLAND WINTERHAWKS - TEDDY BEAR TOSS PRESENTED BY ORCHARD FORD

Saturday's contest marks the return of Teddy Bear Toss night, one of the biggest traditions on the Kelowna Rockets calendar. The moment the Rockets score their first goal, thousands of stuffed animals will rain down onto the ice and be collected for local charities.

The visiting Portland Winterhawks arrive in Kelowna riding a three-game win streak. Portland's deep offensive group has been led this season by Ryan Miller, Alex Weiermair, and Jordan Duguay. Kelowna will look to carry momentum from Wednesday's victory into a packed Prospera Place and feed off the energy of a Teddy Bear Toss crowd.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Record: 9-6-3-1

Goals For/Against: 67 GF / 64 GA

Power Play: 17/83 (20.5%)

Penalty Kill: 14/75 (81.3%)

Last 10 Games: 6-1-3-0

INJURY REPORT

Peyton Kettles (UBI) - Indefinitely

Gabriel Guilbault (UBI) - Day-to-Day

UPCOMING WHL MILESTONES

Mazden Leslie - 2 games away from 300 career WHL games

Carson Wetsch - 3 games away from 200 career WHL games

Hiroki Gojsic - 3 games away from 150 career WHL games

Hayden Paupanekis - 5 games away from 150 career WHL games

Shane Smith - 9 points shy of 150 career WHL points

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

The Rockets will conclude their homestand on Saturday before heading south to take on the Spokane Chiefs on Wednesday, November 26th. Tickets for all remaining November home games are available now at selectyourtickets.com.

