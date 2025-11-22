Cougars Roll to Fourth Straight Win with 6-2 Triumph Over Hurricanes

Published on November 21, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars stretched their win streak to four games with a 6-2 victory over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Friday night at the CN Centre. Dmitri Yakutsenak led the way with his first career WHL hat trick, while Alexander Levshyn returned to the crease and stopped 24 of 26 shots in his first start since October 25.

The Cougars wasted no time taking control, striking four times in the opening four minutes. Yakutsenak opened the scoring just 42 seconds in, finishing off a perfect 2-on-1 feed from Brock Souch.

At 2:48, 2026 NHL Draft-eligible defenceman Carson Carels fired a blistering wrist shot from the blue line to make it 2-0. Yakutsenak added his second of the night at 4:12, sneaking a wrister through Koen Cleaver.

Just 12 seconds later, Terik Parascak beat Cleaver blocker-side to extend the lead to 4-0, prompting a Lethbridge timeout and a goaltending change. Leif Oaten entered in relief after Cleaver allowed four goals on five shots.

The Hurricanes responded with a power-play marker from Kayden Longley at 6:19, but the Cougars carried a 4-1 lead into the intermission.

Lethbridge pulled within two in the second period on another power-play goal, this one from Owen Berge at 9:02. The Cougars answered late, restoring their three-goal cushion on a power play of their own. Carels threaded a cross-ice pass to Yakutsenak, who buried his third of the night with just 2.5 seconds remaining.

Prince George controlled the third period, backed by steady goaltending from Levshyn. The frame also featured a spirited tilt between Jack Finnegan and Gavin Lesiuk.

Lee Shurgot sealed the win with a short-handed empty-net goal at 15:50, securing the Cougars' 6-2 victory and matching their season-high four-game winning streak.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.