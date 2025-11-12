T-Birds Get Win over Wild

Published on November 12, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

KENT, Wash. - Antonio Martorana scored twice, including the game winner, and Brock England chipped in a goal and two assists as the Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Wenatchee Wild, 4-1, Tuesday at the accesso ShoWare Center. Seattle resumes its six game homestand Friday when they welcome the Prince Albert Raiders to town. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

"We were able to roll four lines, "said head coach Matt O'Dette. "It's nice to have that depth, four lines that can get the job done. We're able to spread the ice time around and guys stay fresh. It's what we envisioned in the offseason and it's nice to have everyone available at our disposal."

Seattle (8-8-1-0) opened the scoring with a pair of goals 74 seconds apart just past the midway point of the first period. Simon Lovsin got his sixth of the season at 11:41, assisted by Matej Pekar and Braeden Cootes. Martorana followed with the first of his two on the night, tapping home an England pass at 12:55.

"That's where the goals are right now," explained Martorana of going hard to the net. "If I'm going there and doing the work there then I'm getting rewarded."

Just under two minutes later Wenatchee got on the board to make it a 2-1 game going into the first intermission. The T-Birds kept that lead, even though they spent a good portion of the second period in their own end of the ice. "The second period was a track meet," commented O'Dette. "Long change for both teams. We would have liked more time in their end. We needed a good third period with good habits and I think we got that."

Indeed, the Thunderbirds controlled play over the final twenty minutes, outshooting the Wild 18-8 and adding on two more goals to their lead. Martorana once again scored at the front of the net on an England assist at 2:09. Then at 6:26 England got the net front goal with Martorana and Coster Dunn assisting.

Marek Sklenicka, in his second straight start, earned his sixth win of the season with a 28 save effort.

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

England played his first game for the T-Birds since October 25th. He was at the U17 Hockey Challenge the last two weeks. England won a gold medal at the tournament with Team Canada Red, registering seven points (2g, 5a) in five games.

The T-Birds improved to 6-2-1-0 on home ice

Seattle leads the six game season series versus the Wild, 2-1, outscoring Wenatchee 10-2 in two home games.

