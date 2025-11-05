T-Birds Sign Koen Harrold
Published on November 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Seattle Thunderbirds News Release
KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds are pleased to announce the signing of Defenseman Koen Harrold to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
"Koen was a player we listed late last spring, and he had a great training camp with us," said Assistant General Manager Craig Goebel. "He has followed up that good camp with a solid start to his season. We feel he has the potential to be an offensive threat from the back end."
Harrold is currently with the New Mexico Ice Wolves of the NAHL. Thus far he has suited up for 11 games, netting 1 goal, and an assist for 2 points.
Last season, the Calgary native appeared in 21 games with the Oakmoor Academy Patriots 16U AAA, lighting the lamp 7 times, while also recording 15 assists for 22 total points.
