T-Birds Fall in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE, Wash. - the Seattle Thunderbirds put 48 shots on net but fell to the Wenatchee Wild 4-2 Wednesday at the Town Toyota Center in the final game of 2025 for both teams. Seattle opens the new year with five games against the Central Division, starting Saturday in Red Deer against the Rebels.

Seattle took an early penalty and Wenatchee capitalized on it, scoring at the 3:04 mark of the opening period. The Thunderbirds did tie it up with an unassisted, shorthanded goal by Matej Pekar less than a minute into the second period but the Wild would score twice 35 seconds apart later in the period, including a second power play goal, to build a 3-1 lead going into the second intermission.

"We did some good things on the penalty kill but made a mistake on the first one," explained head coach Matt O'Dette. "A lack of awareness and being ready for your PK rep and we got scored on. He then added, "The first special teams rep of the game is important, whether you're on the PK or the power play. You have to set the tone for the special teams for the night, and we didn't get that first kill."

Down by two, Seattle (14-15-2-2) would put 22 shots on net in the third period but it was not until they pulled their goalie for the extra skater with three and a half minutes remaining that they would find the back of the net. They pulled within 3-2 on Coster Dunn's 15th of the season, assisted by Brock England.

Seattle pulled their goaltender again but this time Wenatchee found the empty net to restore their two goal lead and skate out the win.

O'Dette said there are still areas they need to clean up. "We lost some focus. There were odd man rushes and breakaways and 2-on-ohs and they capitalized on it. By the time we got back on track, we ran out of time to make a difference."

T-BIRD EXTRAS

In two road games in Wenatchee the T-Birds have allowed five power play goals. Seattle is 0-10 in Wenatchee when they have the man advantage.

Simon Lovsin missed a second game and is listed as week to week with a lower body injury.

Hyde Davidson returned to the lineup after a seven game absence due to injury. He had not played since December 7th versus Spokane.







