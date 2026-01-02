Zemlak's Two Goals Leads Oil Kings over Rebels

Published on January 1, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are now winners of four straight games after a 5-1 win over the Red Deer Rebels on New Year's Day at Rogers Place.

The Oil Kings led early in this game and didn't look back as Austin Zemlak scored at the end of a powerplay just over two minutes into the period. Gavin Hodnett added one for Edmonton as well as he finished off a pass from Lukas Sawchyn to make it 2-0 for the home team after two periods.

Edmonton continued to put the pressure on in the second period as Zemlak scored his second of the night on another Oil Kings powerplay to make it 3-0 five-and-a-half minutes into the second frame. about two minutes later, Landon Hanson was sprung on a partial breakaway and went backhand over Matthew Kondro to make it 4-0. Cage Smith joined the fun late in the frame as he tapped in a backdoor pass from Lukas Sawchyn to make it 5-0.

Owen Shadrick added one for Red Deer in the third, but that's as close as the Rebels would get.

Parker Snell made 16 saves for the Oil Kings. The powerplay was 2-for-3 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.

The Oil Kings are now 25-7-3-1 on the season and are back in action on Sunday hosting Seattle.







