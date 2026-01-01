Oil Kings Kick off 2026 with Matchup against Rebels

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings jump into the 2026 calendar year on a three-game winning streak as they host the Red Deer Rebels this afternoon for the New Year's Day Fireworks Frenzy.

During their current three-game winning streak, the Oil Kings have defeated Lethbridge twice, and Red Deer once by a combined score of 15-5. It's been led by the top line during that stretch of Miroslav Holinka, Lukas Sawchyn, and Gavin Hodnett who have combined for 21 points in those three games.

Heading into today's game, Edmonton is 24-7-3-1, good for 52 points, just three points back of Central Division leading Medicine Hat, but the Oil Kings do have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the Rebels head into today's game having lost eight consecutive contests. They are 10-19-2-2 on the season, and three points back of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Back on December 27 was the last meeting between these two clubs as Edmonton took a 3-2 overtime win with Miroslav Holinka scoring the Overtime Winner. Today will mark the seventh of eight meetings this season between the Central Division rivals with Edmonton currently holding a 6-0-0-0 record against Red Deer. Max Curran and Andrew O'Neill both have seven points to lead the way offensively in the season series for the Oil Kings.

Today will also mark the first time that Rebels forward Poul Andersen will play his former club. Andersen was traded from Edmonton to Red Deer in the trade that saw Jaxon Fuder come to the Oil Kings. Andersen







