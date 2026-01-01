Wheat Kings Stymied by Hot Goaltender in Loss to Blades

Published on January 1, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







Several times in their win-filled December, the Wheat Kings got star worthy performances from Filip Ruzicka and Jayden Kraus. In their first game of 2026, however, Evan Gardner of the Saskatoon Blades gave them a taste of the same medicine.

Caleb Hadland and Carter Klippenstein scored and Filip Ruzicka made 18 saves but the Wheat Kings fell 3-2 to Saskatoon. Gardner stopped 34 of 36 shots he faced at the other end.

"We played pretty solid overall," said Wheat Kings head coach and GM Marty Murray. "We had a lot of chances we didn't score on in the first couple of periods and we got a little soft with the puck there, once when we got a penalty and they scored on the power play and again on the game-winning goal. It's such a fine line. I thought we did a lot of good things but couldn't get it done in the end."

Though they'd done a good job scoring first the last several games and much of the last month, the Wheat Kings surrendered the opening tally to the Blades. Off a faceoff, Cooper Williams picked the puck up in the left corner and fed it out front to Zach Olsen for the 1-0 lead.

On a long offensive zone shift, the Wheat Kings answered. After getting a full change in during their pressure, Jaxon Jacobson worked the puck to Luke Mistelbacher at the left circle, who sent a hard pass to the front of the net that Hadland redirected in with his skate.

The Wheat Kings controlled play in the second period. Klippenstein drew two straight penalties and they piled up shots as a result, outshooting the Blades 16-4. But neither team was able to break through and the score stayed deadlocked at one.

Good forechecking by Jordan Gavin got the Wheat Kings ahead in the third. He read and intercepted a pass behind the Blades' net and sent it back out front to Klippenstein, who wasted no time rifling home his 11th.

But the Blades struck back quickly. First, on a power play, they found Hunter Laing in the slot and he made no mistake. Then, off the rush, Kazden Mathies snapped one past the glove of Ruzicka for the lead.

Despite pressing back hard late, the Wheat Kings couldn't solve Gardner. They outshot the Blades in every period, but still fell 3-2.

Their chance to avenge the loss comes right away. They travel to Saskatoon to face the Blades on Saturday at 7:00.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.