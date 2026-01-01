Game Preview: Vees vs Cougars

Published on January 1, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees welcome the Prince George Cougars to the South Okanagan Events Centre this evening for a 4:00PM puck drop.

The Vees (18-9-4-3) enter tonight's game winners of seven of their last ten games and just four points back of the Cougars for first in the BC Division. The Vees grinded their way to a 3-1 victory over Victoria on Tuesday in a tight checking game. Brady Birnie, Matteo Danis and Chase Valliant had the goals for the Vees with Ethan McCallum making 24 stops in the win.

The Cougars enter Tuesday's matchup 23-11-1-0 and in second in the West and first in the BC Division. Prince George fell to the Blazers 5-3 in Kamloops last time out but are 6-3-1-0 in their last 10 games played.

Vees Player to Watch: F Matteo Danis: Danis has points in six of his seven games since returning from injury. He has eight goals and seven assists in that span.

Fast Fact: Danis hit 100 career WHL points with his goal on Tuesday against Victoria.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the second of six meetings between the Vees and Cougars. Penticton picked up the 5-2 victory at home in the final game before the Christmas break. They will meet again Jan. 6 & 7 in Prince George.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Ryden Evers- 41 points (21g, 20a)

Brady Birnie- 40 points (13g, 27a)

Jacob Kvasnicka- 37 points (15g, 22a)

Matteo Danis- 31 points (16g, 15a)

Brittan Alstead- 29 points (13g, 16a)

Cougars

Terik Parascak- 43 points (19g, 24a)

Kooper Gizowski- 43 points (15g, 28a)

Brock Souch- 39 points (11g, 28a)







