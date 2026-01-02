Rockets Set for Home-and-Home Battle with Blazers

Published on January 1, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets centre Shane Smith gathers the puck

The Kelowna Rockets are set for a rivalry-filled weekend as they square off against the Kamloops Blazers in a home-and-home series to open the new year. The matchup begins Friday night at Prospera Place before shifting to the Sandman Centre in Kamloops on Saturday, January 3rd.

Kelowna (17-13-3-1) looks to start January and the new year on a strong note after closing out December with a busy holiday stretch. Sitting firmly in the Western Conference playoff race, the Rockets know points within the Interior Division are critical, especially against a familiar rival like Kamloops.

Offensively, the Rockets continue to be led by Shane Smith (20G, 23A), who sits among the team leaders in scoring. Carson Wetsch (13G, 26A) and Hiroki Gojsic (11G, 18A) have provided consistent production through the lineup, while Mazden Leslie (8G, 18A) anchors the blue line and quarterbacks the powerplay.

Special teams will be a major storyline this weekend. Kelowna's power play sits just above 21% on the season, while the penalty kill has hovered in the high-70% range. Execution in those moments could be the difference in a tight two-game set.

Friday marks the first meeting of the season between the Rockets and Blazers. Kamloops held the edge in last year's season series, but Kelowna has historically been strong against the Blazers on home ice.

KAMLOOPS BLAZERS

The Blazers (16-13-3-4) enter the weekend coming off a 5-3 win over Prince George and remain one of the WHL's more dangerous offensive teams. Kamloops ranks near the top of the league in goals scored and features one of the most productive forward groups in the conference. Leading the way is JP Hurlbert (25G, 35A), supported by Nathan Behm (20G, 31A) and Tommy Lafreniere (24G, 21A). Kamloops' powerplay has been a major weapon, operating at nearly 27%, among the league's best.

While offense has driven much of their success, defensive consistency has been a challenge, setting the stage for high-event hockey in both games this weekend.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Last 10 Games

Kelowna: 5-5-0-0

Kamloops: 4-3-1-2

Special Teams

Kelowna: PP 21.2% | PK 77.2%

Kamloops: PP 27.0% | PK 72.9%

INJURY & ABSENCE REPORT

Tij Iginla - World Junior Championship (Team Canada)

Tomas Poletin - World Junior Championship (Team Czechia)

Vojtech Cihar - World Junior Championship (Team Czechia)

Peyton Kettles - UBI (Indefinitely)

Gabriel Guilbault - UBI (Week-to-Week)

Nate Corbet - LBI (Week-to-Week)

UP NEXT

Following the home-and-home against Kamloops, the Rockets return to Prospera Place to host the Tri-City Americans on Tuesday, January 7th at 7:05 pm. Tickets for Friday night's game are available now at selectyourtickets.com.

