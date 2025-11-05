Kamloops Blazers Announce Exciting November Promotional Nights

Published on November 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers Hockey Club is excited to announce a full lineup of themed home games and community events throughout November. From honouring our military heroes to supporting local causes, November promises to be a month full of community spirit and Blazers hockey action at the Sandman Centre.

Saturday, November 8 - Military Appreciation Night (6:00 PM)

Join the Blazers in saluting our military members and veterans during our annual Military Appreciation Night, proudly presented by Vallen. The team will wear special commemorative jerseys for the evening, sponsored by Inland Glass. These game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off following the game, with proceeds benefiting the Legion Poppy Fund. The jersey auction is open now and will close on Sunday, November 16th at 9pm PST. Bid now at www.32auctions.com/military-appreciation. Our opponents for the night are the Everett Silvertips, and Landon DuPont, the projected first overall pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, along with Merritt's very own Jaxsin Vaughan. Don't forget - puck drop for Saturday night games is 6:00 pm.

Tuesday, November 11 - TRU Tuesday & Skate with the Blazers (2:00PM)

The Blazers welcome the Eastern Conference-leading Edmonton Oil Kings to town on Remembrance Day for an afternoon tilt at the Sandman Centre. Following the game, fans are invited to take the ice for a Skate with the Blazers. Don't forget to bring your skates and helmet, so you can join the fun. Don't miss this perfect opportunity to meet your favourite Blazers players up close! It's also TRU Tuesday, which means Thompson Rivers University students, staff, and alumni can purchase discounted tickets using the promo code TRUTW2526. Come spend your afternoon at the rink!

Saturday, November 15 - Girl Guides Night (6:00 PM)

Who wants cookies?! On Girl Guides Night, presented by Bannister Hyundai, local Girl Guides will be on the concourse throughout the evening selling their famous cookies as the Lethbridge Hurricanes come to Kamloops. The Blazers will try to keep the Hurricanes' dynamic duo of Luke Cozens and Shane Smith in check, and as a bonus, the first 500 fans through the doors will receive a Kamloops Blazers window scraper, perfect for the winter season ahead.

Friday, November 21 - Local Cancer Care Fundraiser Night presented by Safeway (7:00 PM)

Join us for a special evening sponsored by Safeway in support of local cancer care initiatives. The Blazers welcome the Portland Winterhawks to town, with a lineup that includes four NHL Draft Picks. In a matchup that could have playoff implications at the end of the season, the Blazers will battle for a pair of points, while we raise funds for the local cancer care through the RIH Foundation. Together, we can make a difference while cheering on the Blazers.

Saturday, November 22 - First Responders Night (6:00 PM)

Help the Blazers tame the Wild as Wenatchee comes to Kamloops for First Responders Night, presented by CIBC. First Responders Night is our chance to recognize and thank the dedicated first responders in our community. Tickets for first responders are provided courtesy of our Community Commitment Program sponsors - Kelson Group and River City Nissan. Come out and show your appreciation for those who keep our city safe!

Friday, November 28 - Feed the Valley Night (7:00 PM)

It's a lineup laden with BC-born talent, as the Spokane Chiefs arrive in the River City, as we host Feed the Valley Night in support of the Kamloops Food Bank, in partnership with Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union. Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations or contribute financially to help fight hunger in our community. Together, we can help ensure no one goes hungry in our community!

Saturday, November 29 - Texting Glove Giveaway Night (6:00 PM) PENTICTON

Help us close out the month in style with, as we welcome the WHL's newest franchise, the Penticton Vees. The game is presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott and Marriott Bonvoy. The Vees are led by former Blazers netminder Jesse Sanche and boast six more BC-born players on their roster. The first 500 fans through the doors will receive a pair of Kamloops Blazers texting gloves, which are perfect for cheering (and checking your socials) all winter long!

Tickets for all November home games are on sale now at blazerhockey.com and the Sandman Centre Box Office.

Come out, bring your family and friends, and be part of the excitement as the Kamloops Blazers continue the 2025-26 WHL season!







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.