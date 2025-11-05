Oil Kings Recall Marsh from Drumheller in AJHL

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have recalled 2009-born forward Jensen Marsh from the Drumheller Dragons of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL).

Marsh, out of Cochrane, Alta., has played in 14 games in the AJHL with the Dragons, scoring six goals and adding three assists for nine points.

Marsh began the season with the Oil Kings, playing in two games, and notching two assists on opening weekend against the Red Deer Rebels.

The 16-year-old will be in the lineup on Wednesday when the Oil Kings battle the Rebels.

