WHL Announces Suspension of Broncos Coach DeSilva

Published on November 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the suspension of Swift Current Broncos Head Coach Dean DeSilva, pending investigation of a matter related to the WHL Standards of Conduct during an on-ice practice.

Assistant Coach Regan Darby will assume head coaching duties until further notice.

The WHL will provide an update upon completion of the investigation.







