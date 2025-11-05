WHL Announces Suspension of Broncos Coach DeSilva
Published on November 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release
Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the suspension of Swift Current Broncos Head Coach Dean DeSilva, pending investigation of a matter related to the WHL Standards of Conduct during an on-ice practice.
Assistant Coach Regan Darby will assume head coaching duties until further notice.
The WHL will provide an update upon completion of the investigation.
