Game Day Hub: November 5 vs Prince George

Published on November 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Winterhawks and Cougars rivalry comes alive once again as Portland hosts Prince George on home ice tonight for the teams fourth and final meeting this season. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Glass Palace.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: Black

Last Time Out

Portland jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first period with goals from Reed Brown, Will McLaughlin, and Alex Weiermair, before Kamloops battled back to tie the game at three through the second. After a scoreless third period highlighted by key saves from Ondřej Štěbeták, Kyle McDonough netted the shootout winner and Štěbeták stopped the Blazers final attempt to lift the Winterhawks to a 4-3 victory.

Bar-Down Brown

Winterhawks forward Reed Brown has found his scoring touch, netting six goals in his last six games dating back to October 17, including a game-winner in Red Deer. The Tempe, Arizona, native has now matched his goal total from last season. Since signing his WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with Portland in June 2024, Brown has appeared in 75 regular-season games, tallying 19 points (12G, 7A) across two seasons. Brown, 17, recently earned NHL Central Scouting's 'C' rating, projecting him as a potential fourth or fifth round selection in the upcoming draft.

Prince George Preview

The Winterhawks and Cougars meet again for the second time in five days in the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, as Portland downed Prince George by a final score of 6-2 last Friday on Halloween night. The Cougars two wins against Portland on opening weekend gives them a 2-1 upper hand in the season series. Prince George enters the weekend with an 9-6-0-0 record, and are coming off a 2-1 loss in Vancouver on Sunday afternoon.

The two teams are no strangers, having faced off 17 times over the past five seasons, with Portland holding a 12-5-0-2 advantage. Their matchups are always heated, as the Winterhawks have won all three playoff series between the clubs, including a dramatic Game 7 victory at the CN Centre in last year's first round.

Over-ager Kooper Gizowski leads the way for Prince George with 25 points (11G, 13A), ranking fifth among WHL skaters and third in power-play goals with six. The Cougars' special teams have been a major strength through 15 games, as their power play sits second in the league at an impressive 40% (14-for-35). Their penalty kill has also been solid, surrendering just six goals on 53 shorthanded situations.

