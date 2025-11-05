Harrington Nets Twice, Chiefs Lose 8-2 against Kamloops

Spokane, WA - The Chiefs played another midweek game Tuesday night, facing the Kamloops Blazers for the first time since late September.

Spokane recorded the first four shots of the game, before Kamloops scored five straight goals.

Nathan Behm tallied twice with Ruedig, Ravndahl, and Moore each chipping in.

Kamloops was 1/1 on the power play and Spokane went 0/3 including a 5-on-3 opportunity.

Spokane was first on the board in the second period, with Chase Harrington scoring his 5th of the year at 3:20.

Rhett Sather and Mathis Preston provided the assists on the power play goal.

Kamloops scored three more times across the second period, with Ravndahl getting his second and Bonkowski scoring his fourth of the season. WHL leading point getter JP Hurlbert added his 13th of the season at 11:21.

Chase Harrington netted again for Spokane at 18:03 to cut into the deficit.

Neither team would score in the final period as the game finished 8-2. Spokane outshot the Blazers 43-20.

The Chiefs will be back in action on Friday night for One Tree Hard Cider Staycation Giveaway. Doors open at 6 PM with puck drop at 7 PM.

