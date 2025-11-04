Chiefs Look to Bounce Back against Blazers Tuesday Night

Published on November 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Kamloops Blazers Tuesday night for the second of nine TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaways this season. The Chiefs are looking to bounce back after a tough 7-2 loss to the Everett Silvertips Saturday.

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

PROMO: TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







