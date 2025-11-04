Chiefs Look to Bounce Back against Blazers Tuesday Night
Published on November 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Kamloops Blazers Tuesday night for the second of nine TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaways this season. The Chiefs are looking to bounce back after a tough 7-2 loss to the Everett Silvertips Saturday.
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
PROMO: TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
Western Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2025
- Swift Current Broncos Announce 2025-26 Leadership Group - Swift Current Broncos
- Chiefs Look to Bounce Back against Blazers Tuesday Night - Spokane Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Look to Bounce Back against Blazers Tuesday Night
- Chiefs Lose to Everett, 7-2, Face Kamloops on Tuesday
- Chiefs Seek Different Result against Silvertips Saturday Night
- Spokane Chiefs Announce 2025-26 TV Broadcast Schedule on SWX
- Spokane Chiefs Announce 2025-26 TV Broadcast Schedule on SWX