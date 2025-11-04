Hurlbert, Surkan & Reyelts Headline WHL Monthly Award Winners for September / October

Published on November 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Kamloops Blazers forward JP Hurlbert has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Month for September / October.

Hurlbert, a 17-year-old product of Allen, Texas, who is a top prospect eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, tallied 28 points (11G-17A) and a plus-7 rating in 15 games to lead the WHL in scoring during the combined months of September and October.

The 6-foot, 182-pound right winger has been electric since first stepping onto WHL ice. In his WHL regular season debut on September 20, he recorded a hat trick to lead the Blazers to a 6-4 win over the Spokane Chiefs.

That opening night outburst led to a six-game point-scoring streak (9G-7A-16 points) to begin Hurlbert's first WHL campaign. After being held off the scoresheet for the first time this season on October 11 at Saskatoon, the Blazers alternate captain responded with four assists at Regina (October 13) and three points at Moose Jaw (October 15) in back-to-back outings.

In total, Hurlbert has tallied six games with at least three points, including his opening night hat trick, four-point efforts versus Seattle (2G-2A, September 27), versus Portland (2G-2A, October 4), and at Regina (4A, October 13), and three-point performances at Moose Jaw (1G-2A, October 15) and versus Medicine Hat (3A, October 24).

During September / October, Hurlbert recorded eight multi-point games.

The first-year WHL forward has had an impact in all phases of the game for Kamloops, registering three power-play goals, one shorthanded goal, and seven even-strength goals.

Hurlbert's 11 goals were tied for fourth best among WHL players in September / October, while his 17 assists ranked tied for third. With 76 shots on goal during September / October, Hurlbert is shooting more than any other WHL player.

Opening week of the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season saw Hurlbert named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week on September 22, before following it up with Tempo WHL Player of the Week recognition on September 29.

On October 28, Hurlbert's outstanding start to the campaign was rewarded when he was identified as one of eight WHL players named to the Team CHL roster for the upcoming 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge, which will be contested November 25 and 26 in Calgary and Lethbridge, respectively.

There is no question that Hurlbert is on the radar of NHL scouts ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft. Prior to being named to Team CHL for the CHL USA Prospects Challenge, NHL Central Scouting assigned him an 'A' rating, planting him firmly atop their Preliminary Players to Watch List for the 2026 NHL Draft.

With 28 points (11G-17A) in 15 games as of the end of October, Hurlbert not only led the WHL in scoring but had ascended to the top of the scoring charts across the entire Canadian Hockey League.

Selected by the Kamloops Blazers in the first round (20th overall) of the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, Hurlbert signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement on August 26, 2025. Days later, he was in camp with the Blazers and scored a hat trick in his first WHL preseason game on September 5.

Through the month of October, Hurlbert and the Blazers went 6-7-1-1 in the tightly contested B.C. Division. Heading into Tuesday action, the Blazers are 7-7-1-2 and rank seventh in the WHL's Western Conference, a mere two points behind the B.C. Division-leading Victoria Royals.

Next up, Hurlbert and the Blazers head south to take on the Spokane Chiefs (8-7-0-0) Tuesday, November 4 (7:05 p.m. PT) at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

WHEAT KINGS FORWARD SURKAN NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE MONTH FOR SEPTEMBER / OCTOBER

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Brandon Wheat Kings forward Chase Surkan has been Sandman WHL Rookie of the Month for September / October.

Surkan, a 16-year-old product of Regina, Sask., recorded 19 points (12G-7A) and a plus-1 rating in 11 games during the combined months of September and October. His 12 goals were tied for second among all WHL skaters and led all WHL rookies.

The 5-foot-8, 167-pound left winger didn't waste any time making an impact in his WHL rookie season, stringing together a three-game point-scoring streak to start the campaign, including two goals on opening night.

Since opening night, Surkan has only been held off the scoresheet twice. Across 11 games, he has registered six multi-point efforts, including a career high five points and his first WHL hat trick (3G-2A) in an 8-4 victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors on October 26.

Surkan has made his biggest impact on the man advantage with 83.3 per cent of his goals coming via the power play. With 10 power-play goals to his credit, Surkan leads the entire WHL heading into the month of November.

Perhaps more impressive than Surkan's 10 power-play goals is his shooting percentage, which sits at 37.5 per cent as of the end of October.

On two occasions this season, Surkan has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week - grabbing honours on September 29 and October 27.

Surkan's outstanding start to the season was rewarded on October 15 when he was identified as one of 19 WHL players selected to represent Canada at the 2025 U17 World Challenge. The annual U17 showcase got underway from Truro, N.S., Sunday, November 2, with Surkan collecting three assists to help Canada Red claim an 8-4 triumph over Finland. Next up, Surkan and Canada Red will take on the United States on Tuesday, November 4 (7:30 p.m. AT).

Selected by the Brandon Wheat Kings in the first round (14th overall) of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, Surkan made his WHL debut in 2024-25, skating in three games.

Through the month of October, Surkan and the Wheat Kings went 5-6-1-0 and remain firmly entrenched in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Heading into Tuesday's action, the Wheat Kings (6-7-1-0) sit eighth in the Eastern Conference.

Though they will be without Surkan through November 8 as he competes for a gold medal with Canada Red at the 2025 U17 World Challenge, the Wheat Kings return to the ice Wednesday, November 5 (7 p.m. CT), when they welcome the Swift Current Broncos to Assiniboine Credit Union Place in Brandon.

VEES NETMINDER REYELTS NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE MONTH FOR SEPTEMBER / OCTOBER

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Penticton Vees netminder Andrew Reyelts has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Month for September / October.

Reyelts, a 19-year-old product of Proctor, Minn., went 6-1-1-1 with a 1.86 goals-against average, .935 save percentage, and one shutout across September and October, as the expansion Vees battle it out for B.C. Division supremacy in their first WHL season.

The 6-foot-1, 178-pound puckstopper registered his first-career WHL victory in his first appearance, turning aside 21 of 22 shots in a 5-1 triumph over the Vancouver Giants on September 20. His first-career WHL shutout came little more than a month later, as he made 33 saves in a statement 7-0 drubbing of the Everett Silvertips on October 25.

Reyelts' busiest night came on October 5, when he logged 34 saves on 35 shots, backstopping the Vees to a 5-1 win over the Wenatchee Wild.

Through 10 games to start his WHL career, Reyelts has only suffered one regulation defeat - a 3-1 loss, including an empty-net goal, at the hands of the defending WHL Champion Medicine Hat Tigers.

At the end of October, Reyelts ranks among the WHL leaders in numerous goaltending categories, including GAA (first), save percentage (second), shutouts (T-3rd), and wins (T-4th).

Reyelts has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week on October 27.

Selected by the Vees from the Wenatchee Wild in the 2025 WHL Expansion Draft, Reyelts signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Vees on June 24.

Heading into Tuesday's action, the Vees (8-5-1-2) rank third in the WHL's Western Conference and second in the B.C. Division.

Next up, Reyelts and the Vees host the Kelowna Rockets (5-5-1-1) on Wednesday, November 5 (6:35 p.m. PT).







Western Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.