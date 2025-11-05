Broncos Ready to Battle Through a Packed Week

Published on November 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Swift Current Broncos are gearing up for a busy week as they look to bounce back from back-to-back losses over the weekend. The schedule won't offer any breaks as they play four games in five nights, including a three-in-three stretch.

Wednesday, November 5, 7:00 PM vs. Brandon Wheat Kings @ Assiniboine Credit Union Place

The Broncos open the week on the road against the Brandon Wheat Kings. The two teams have already met once this season, with Swift Current coming out on top in a thrilling 5-4 win.

Brandon enters the contest with a 6-7-1-0 record and are one of the hottest teams in the East Division, going 4-1 in their last five. The Broncos have historically found success in Brandon, going 7-4-1-0 over the past five seasons.

Friday, November 7, 7:00 PM vs. Calgary Hitmen @ InnovationPlex

After a day of rest, the Broncos return home to face one of the WHL's hottest teams, the Calgary Hitmen. Calgary comes in with a 10-3-0-1 record and sits among the CHL's Top 10-ranked teams. The Hitmen are on a six-game win streak heading into the week and will play Wednesday before coming to Swift Current.

The Broncos will look to improve on recent history, as they went 1-4-0-0 against the Hitmen last season and 8-15-0-0 over the past five years, including 4-6 at home. This is the first of four meetings between the two this season.

Saturday, November 8, 7:00 PM vs Lethbridge Hurricanes @ InnovationPlex

The busy weekend continues Saturday as Swift Current hosts the Lethbridge Hurricanes. The Hurricanes have had a slow start to the season at 4-12-0-1 and have the most goals scored against them in the league with 82.

Historically, the Broncos have been strong at home against Lethbridge, holding a 10-2-1-1 record at the InnovationPlex over the past five years and 13-11-2-1 overall. With tired legs expected on both sides, this could be a prime opportunity for Swift Current to find their offensive stride and pick up crucial points.

Sunday, November 9, 2:00 PM vs. Regina Pats @ Brandt Centre

The week wraps up with an early afternoon matchup in Regina, marking the Broncos' third meeting of the season with their East Division rival. The teams have split the season series so far - Swift Current winning 4-3 and Regina taking the second game 4-2 - with the Pats holding a narrow 7-6 edge in total goals.

This will be the Broncos' first road trip to the Brandt Centre this year, a building where they've posted a 6-5-0-1 record over the past five seasons.







