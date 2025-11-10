Broncos Fall to Pats 7-1

Published on November 9, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Swift Current Broncos wrapped up their three-in-three weekend with a 7-1 loss to the Regina Pats on Sunday afternoon at the Brandt Centre. It was the third meeting of the season between the two clubs, and the Pats set the tone early, scoring three times in the first nine minutes of the initial frame.

Regina's Ruslan Karimov opened the scoring at 5:15 of the first, finishing a setup from Shea Rollason and Jonas Kohn. Just over two minutes later, Reese Hamilton doubled the Pats' lead with the eventual game-winner, assisted by Zachary Lansard and Ephram McNutt. McNutt then made it 3-0 less than a minute later, converting on a feed from Dayce Derkatch and Karimov for the insurance marker.

The Broncos got a quick answer when Zach Pantelakis scored only five seconds after McNutt's goal, cutting the deficit to 3-1. However, Regina added two more goals in the second period before tacking on another pair in the third to seal a 7-1 victory.

Swift Current goaltender Joey Rocha started the game, stopping 17 of 22 shots before Aiden Eskit came in and turned aside 13 of 15 in relief. Overall, Regina outshot the Broncos 37-22 in the contest.

Special teams also tilted in Regina's favor, as the Pats went 2-for-4 on the power play while the Broncos were held scoreless on two opportunities. Despite the loss, Swift Current had the edge in the faceoff circle, winning 38 draws to Regina's 34.

With the defeat, the Broncos' record falls to 7-10-1-0 on the season. Swift Current will look to bounce back on Tuesday, November 11, when they return home to the InnovationPlex to host the Saskatoon Blades.







