Broncos Lose 9-4 to the Wheat Kings

Published on November 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Swift Current Broncos couldn't carry over their strong start Wednesday night, falling 9-4 to the Brandon Wheat Kings in their second meeting of the season at Assiniboine Credit Union Place.

Swift Current came out fast in the opening frame, striking first when Jace McFaul buried one off a setup from Parker Rondeau at 7:04. Brandon responded just 27 seconds later with a goal from Cameron Allard, but the Broncos quickly regained the lead as Stepan Kuryachenkov converted on a feed from Marek Ročák and Noah Kosick at 7:52.

The opening period turned into a back-and-forth battle, with Brandon's offense heating up midway through. Goals from Jaxon Jacobson, Carter Klippenstein (on the power play), and Joby Baumuller gave the Wheat Kings a 4-2 advantage. However, the Broncos cut into the deficit late in the period when Marek Ročák, playing his first game back from injury, scored his first of the season on a power play from Rondeau and Trae Wilke with just 14 seconds remaining.

Despite the strong first period, the second frame favoured the Wheat Kings. Brandon added four unanswered goals to build a commanding lead. After Brandon's sixth tally, Aiden Eskit came in as relief for Joey Rocha between the pipes for Swift Current.

The Broncos found a bit of luck early in the third when Caleb Potter scored his first of the season at 3:12. Potter's dump-in from the neutral zone took an odd bounce off the back wall, ricocheted off the Brandon goalie's pad, and trickled across the line. Brandon's Jacobson responded with his second of the night at 6:37 to close out the scoring.

Swift Current finished with 31 shots on goal compared to Brandon's 39. Both clubs went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Wheat Kings controlled the faceoff circle, winning 37 draws to the Broncos' 19. Rocha stopped 14 of 20 shots before Eskit came in and turned aside 16 of 19.

The loss drops the Broncos to 6-8-1-0 on the season. They'll look to bounce back at home this Friday, November 7, when they host the Calgary Hitmen at the InnovationPlex.







