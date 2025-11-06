WHL Alumnus Zach McPhee to Perform at 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL), in partnership with MRG Live, is proud to announce that country music artist and WHL alumnus Zach McPhee will perform during the second intermission and post-game at Game 2 of the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge, hosted by the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Wednesday, November 26 at VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

Fans attending the game will have full access to both performances as part of their ticket - including a special post-game performance live from the lounge inside VisitLethbridge.com Arena, immediately following the final buzzer.

McPhee - who played four seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Everett Silvertips, Tri-City Americans, and Kootenay ICE, recording 35 points in 174 career games before continuing his hockey journey at the University of Regina - has since emerged as one of Canada's most exciting new voices in country music. Since releasing his debut EP Feels Country to Me in 2023, he has earned over 30 million streams, won the 2024 SiriusXM Top of the Country competition, and captured two BCCMA Awards in 2025 (Album of the Year and Emerging Artist of the Year), along with his first CCMA nomination for Breakthrough Artist of the Year. He has also performed at major events, including Canadian Country Music Week, LASSO Music Festival, and Denim on the Diamond Festival. His breakout singles Who Knew and Smoke have helped fuel a rapidly growing national fanbase.

"Zach's journey reflects the heart of the CHL and our Member Leagues," said Dan MacKenzie, President of the CHL. "From the WHL to the OHL and the QMJHL, our leagues play a key role in shaping not only tomorrow's hockey stars, but also future teammates, role models, and community leaders. It's inspiring to see Zach carry the lessons of his WHL days into this next chapter of his life, and we're proud to welcome him back in a way that connects his hockey roots with his musical career."

"My time in the WHL was life-changing in so many great ways. Getting the opportunity to play at the highest level of junior hockey in Canada was always a dream of mine, and using the WHL Scholarship to further my hockey career and complete university studies at the University of Regina was very beneficial," stated Zach McPhee. "The WHL also gave me a platform to share my early music through partnerships with Shaw TV and local radio stations. This was my initial introduction into music publicly, and I'm grateful to have been given the opportunity to promote that part of my life during that time."

The 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge will feature top 2026 NHL Draft-eligible players from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) facing off against the U.S. National Under-18 Team in a two-game series - with Game 1 set for Tuesday, November 25 at Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome, and Game 2 on Wednesday, November 26 at Lethbridge's VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Both games will air live across Canada on TSN and RDS at 6:00 p.m. MT / 8:00 p.m. ET. Tickets for both games are on sale now at chl.ca/prospectschallenge.







