Cougars Use Balanced Attack and Stellar Goaltending to Down Winterhawks 6-2

Published on November 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PORTLAND, OR - The Prince George Cougars used six different goal scorers and a stellar 37-save performance from Josh Ravensbergen to power their way to a 6-2 win over the Portland Winterhawks on Wednesday night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The Cougars opened the scoring thanks to a tremendous individual effort from Jett Lajoie, who turned on the afterburners to get behind the Portland defense and slipped the puck past Ondrej Stebetak to make it 1-0 at the 4:25 mark. Portland tied the game at 8:31 courtesy of Reed Brown, then took their first lead on the power play as Alex Weiermair made it 2-1 at 16:41. In the final seconds of a Cougars power play, Carson Carels buried a rebound with 2.2 seconds remaining in the period to even the score at 2-2 after 20 minutes.

The Cougars came out firing in the second period. Their power play struck again at 3:42 when Dmitri Yakutsenak buried his own rebound in front to restore the Cougars' lead. At 8:40, Kooper Gizowski dashed up the left wing and wired a shot off the post, but the rebound landed right on the stick of Kayden Lemire, who fired home his fourth of the season to make it 4-2. Just 37 seconds later, Riley Ashe snuck a shot from just inside the blue line under the arm of Stebetak to extend the lead to 5-2. Cruz Chase came on in relief after Stebetak allowed five goals on 19 shots. Portland generated several strong chances late in the period, but Ravensbergen stood tall to keep it 5-2 heading into the third.

In the final frame, the Winterhawks applied early pressure, but Ravensbergen continued to shut the door. Terik Parascak sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the closing minutes, securing a 6-2 victory for Prince George and clinching the season series against Portland three games to one.

"I thought Josh (Ravensbergen) was the best player on the ice tonight for both teams," said Associate Coach Jim Playfair in the post-game show. I didn't like our first period, we werent entering the zone quick enough, then the second period they started stretching on us and we made some adjustments, found a way to get some goals, and then chase their goaltender and then we pushed from there. It was a big road win for us."

Full Interview with Playfair

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2025/11/06013753/11-5-2025-Jim-Playfair-Post-Game.mp3

Next up for the Cougars are the WHL leading Everett Silvertips on Friday, November 7th at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, WA.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.