Warriors Triple up Hitmen to Start the Week

Published on November 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors went streak-busting on Wednesday night following a 6 - 2 win over the Calgary Hitmen.

The Warriors tallied the first man advantage of the period just before the seven-minute mark. Pavel McKenzie broke the ice to tally his fifth goal of the season on the power play. In quick order back at even strength, Dominik Pavlik tallied the Warriors' second goal.

The Warriors found themselves back on the man advantage with over five minutes left to play, though they were not able to capitalize. Captain Lynden Lakovic was able to find the back of the net once the teams were back at even strength. The Warriors ended the first period 3 - 0 with 1:55 remaining in a penalty kill following a cross-checking call to Steven Steranka.

To start the second period, the Warriors were able to fend off the Hitmen through the remainder of Steranka's penalty. The Warriors found themselves back on the penalty kill just after the four-minute mark with a kneeing call to defenceman Connor Schmidt. The Hitmen were able to tally their first goal of the game while on their second man-advantage of the game. A subsequent scrum in the crease of goaltender Chase Wutzke put the teams at four on four following minor penalties to Brady Ness and Harrison Lodewyk.

The Hitmen tallied their second goal of the game with under five minutes to play off the stick of Kale Dach. With less than three minutes to play, Dach was assessed a slashing penalty. The Warriors were able to regain some momentum with Pavel McKenzie's second power play goal of the game. The teams headed into the final intermission with a score of 4 - 2 in favour of the Warriors.

The Warriors landed on the power play early in the frame following a holding call to Calgary's Ben MacBeath. They couldn't capitalize on the opportunity, but were back on the power play with over 16 minutes to play following an elbowing call to Keaton Jundt. The team's efforts were rewarded, and Mathieu Lajoie tallied the Warriors' fifth goal, their third power play goal of the night.

The Warriors were right back on the power play following a hooking call to Kaden Meyer. Although they couldn't find the back of the net while on the man-advantage, Jan Trefny was able to break in to tally the team's sixth goal.

The Warriors went three for six on the penalty kill and one for two on the power play. In net, Chase Wutzke made 25 saves on 27 shots. Across the ice, Eric Tu and Aiden Hesse combined for 21 saves on 27 shots.

The Warriors hit the road to Saskatoon on Friday before returning to the Hangar for games on Saturday at 2:30 pm against the Pats and Sunday at 4 pm against the Red Deer Rebels. Tickets for the weekend can be purchased.







