Wheat Kings Claim Skvortsov off CHL Import Waivers
Published on November 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Brandon Wheat Kings News Release
The Brandon Wheat Kings have claimed defenceman, Daniil Skvortsov off of CHL Import Waivers from the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League.
Alternatively, the Wheat Kings have transferred defenceman, Adam Hlinsky back to Czechia and won't be placed on waivers.
Skvortsov was taken 27th overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft by the Guelph Storm, originally from Kaluga, Russia, Daniil is a 6'4, 18 year old who has great puck moving capabilities and plays a north-south game. In 2 years with the Guelph Storm Skvortsov played in 65 career games where he put up 19 points.
Western Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2025
- Preview: Americans vs Giants - November 7, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Giants Name Leadership Group Led by Captain Ty Halaburda - Vancouver Giants
- Oil Kings Fans Donate More Than 2,000 Socks to OFSS #Socktober - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Oil Kings Re-Assign Williams to Whitecourt in AJHL - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Wheat Kings Claim Skvortsov off CHL Import Waivers - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Winterhawks Extend Partnership with Pearce Bespoke as Exclusive Custom Clothier - Portland Winterhawks
- WHL Alumnus Zach McPhee to Perform at 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge - WHL
- Rockets Down Vees 6-2 for Second Straight Win - Kelowna Rockets
- Cougars Use Balanced Attack and Stellar Goaltending to Down Winterhawks 6-2 - Prince George Cougars
- Broncos Lose 9-4 to the Wheat Kings - Swift Current Broncos
- Strong Effort Falls Short as Hawks Close Season Series with Cougars - Portland Winterhawks
- Vees Drop Contest with the Rockets - Penticton Vees
- Oil Kings Win Fourth Straight to Conclude Home Stand - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Warriors Triple up Hitmen to Start the Week - Moose Jaw Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brandon Wheat Kings Stories
- Wheat Kings Claim Skvortsov off CHL Import Waivers
- Wheat Kings Bounce Back with Best Offensive Outing of Season against Broncos
- Wheat Kings Forward Surkan Named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Month for September / October
- Hitmen Stifle Wheat Kings to End Winning Streak
- Gavin's Hat Trick Leads Wheat Kings Past Pats