Wheat Kings Claim Skvortsov off CHL Import Waivers

Published on November 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







The Brandon Wheat Kings have claimed defenceman, Daniil Skvortsov off of CHL Import Waivers from the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League.

Alternatively, the Wheat Kings have transferred defenceman, Adam Hlinsky back to Czechia and won't be placed on waivers.

Skvortsov was taken 27th overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft by the Guelph Storm, originally from Kaluga, Russia, Daniil is a 6'4, 18 year old who has great puck moving capabilities and plays a north-south game. In 2 years with the Guelph Storm Skvortsov played in 65 career games where he put up 19 points.







