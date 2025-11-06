Oil Kings Re-Assign Williams to Whitecourt in AJHL

Published on November 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have re-assigned 2008-born forward Matt Williams to the Whitecourt Wolverines of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL).

Williams played in three games during his recent time with the club. He was held pointless but was an even rating with four shots on goal. He was also 12/23 in the faceoff circle.

A former fourth-round pick of the Oil Kings, Williams heads back to Whitecourt where he has one point in eight games this season.

The Oil Kings are on the road on Friday in Medicine Hat.

