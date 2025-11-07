Oil Kings Recall Kerner and Tullikopf from AJHL
Published on November 7, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have recalled forwards Presley Kerner and Tucker Tullikof from their respective Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) clubs.
Kerner, a 2007-born forward, joins from the Olds Grizzly's where he has played nine games this season, earning one assist. A third-round pick of the Oil Kings in 2022, Kerner has played in 19 total WHL games across parts of four seasons with the Oil Kings, tallying one goal and a faceoff percentage of 58.2%.
Tullikopf spent time with the Oil Kings during pre-season, playing in two games. He has since been playing with the Camrose Kodiaks. In 15 games so far, the 2008-born forward has 10 goals and eight assists for 18 points, leading his team in goals to this point in the season.
Both Kerner and Tullikopf are expected to play tonight against the Medicine Hat Tigers.
