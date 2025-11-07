Game Preview: Game 18 VS Oil Kings

Published on November 7, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the third meeting of the season between the two Central Division clubs. The Tigers are 1-1-0-0 against the Oil Kings this season. Jonas Woo (2G, 1A) and Kadon McCann (3A) lead the Tigers with three points each against the Oil Kings this season.

2025-26 Season Series:

Edmonton 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Oct 8 2025) Medicine Hat 1 @ Edmonton 6 (Nov 1 2025)

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 5 @ Edmonton 3 (Feb 23 2025) Medicine Hat 2 @ Edmonton 3 (Nov 22 2024)

Edmonton 5 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Feb 21 2025) Medicine Hat 2 @ Edmonton 1 (Nov 13 2024)

Medicine Hat 6 @ Edmonton 1 (Jan 11 2025) Edmonton 4 @ Medicine Hat 2 (Nov 8 2024)

Edmonton 7 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 7 2024) Edmonton 2 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Sep 21 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Edmonton

10-5-2-0 13-4-1-1

Central - 3rd Central - 1st

East - 4th East - 1st

Home - 6-0-1-0 Home - 7-1-1-1

Away - 4-5-1-0 Away - 6-3-0-0

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Edmonton

47-17-3-1 37-27-2-2

Central - 1st Central - 4th

East - 1st East - 7th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 21-12-0-1

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 16-15-2-1

Previous Game: The Tigers dropped a close game with the Americans 4-3 in overtime on Sunday, November 2nd in Co-op Place. Jonas Woo (2G, 1A) led the team with three points in the matchup. Carter Casey got the start in net for the Tigers and stopped 21 of 25 shots.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Markus Ruck (17) GAA - Carter Casey (2.73)

Goals - Misha Volotovskii (8) Save % - Carter Casey (.902)

Assists - Markus Ruck (14) Wins - Jordan Switzer (7)

PIMs - Bryce Pickford (25) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)

Plus/Minus - Bryce Pickford (+14)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 23.6%

Penalty Kill: 81.1%

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 9 (T-2nd)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-1st)

Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-4th)

Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-4th)

Game Winning Goals Liam Ruck - 2 (T-3rd)

First Goals Misha Volotovskii - 2 (T-6th)

Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-2nd)

Plus/Minus Bryce Pickford - +14 (T-3rd)

Jonas Woo - +13 (T-5th)

Goals Against Average Carter Casey - 2.73 (9th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 7 (T-3rd)

Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-3rd)

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Luke Warrener First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Josh Van Mulligen 100 Career Penalty Minutes 98 Career Penalty Minutes

Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts

Jordan Switzer 50 Career Games Played 45 Career Games Played

Kadon McCann 50 Career Points 47 Career Points

Markus Ruck 50 Career Points 46 Career Points

Bryce Pickford 100 Career Points 96 Career Points

Veeti Väisänen 50 Career penalty Minutes 48 Career Penalty Minutes

Roster Makeup: 24 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 9 Defencemen - 13 Forwards

2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

2009 Warrener

2025 NHL Draft:

Bryce Pickford - 81st overall (3rd round) - Montreal

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

VS Tri-City Americans 4-3 OTL VS Brandon Wheat Kings - Sat. Nov 8 7:00PM (MST)

@ Edmonton Oil Kings 6-1 L @ Regina Pats - Fri. Nov 14 7:00PM (ST)

@ Penticton Vees 3-1 W @ Brandon Wheat Kings - Sat. Nov 15 6:00PM (CST)

@ Kelowna Rockets 4-3 OTW @ Calgary Hitmen - Wed. Nov 19 7:00PM (MST)

@ Kamloops Blazers 5-4 OTL @ Red Deer Rebels - Fri. Nov 21 7:00PM (MST)







Western Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2025

