Game Preview: Game 18 VS Oil Kings
Published on November 7, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the third meeting of the season between the two Central Division clubs. The Tigers are 1-1-0-0 against the Oil Kings this season. Jonas Woo (2G, 1A) and Kadon McCann (3A) lead the Tigers with three points each against the Oil Kings this season.
2025-26 Season Series:
Edmonton 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Oct 8 2025) Medicine Hat 1 @ Edmonton 6 (Nov 1 2025)
2024-25 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 5 @ Edmonton 3 (Feb 23 2025) Medicine Hat 2 @ Edmonton 3 (Nov 22 2024)
Edmonton 5 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Feb 21 2025) Medicine Hat 2 @ Edmonton 1 (Nov 13 2024)
Medicine Hat 6 @ Edmonton 1 (Jan 11 2025) Edmonton 4 @ Medicine Hat 2 (Nov 8 2024)
Edmonton 7 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 7 2024) Edmonton 2 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Sep 21 2024)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Edmonton
10-5-2-0 13-4-1-1
Central - 3rd Central - 1st
East - 4th East - 1st
Home - 6-0-1-0 Home - 7-1-1-1
Away - 4-5-1-0 Away - 6-3-0-0
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Edmonton
47-17-3-1 37-27-2-2
Central - 1st Central - 4th
East - 1st East - 7th
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 21-12-0-1
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 16-15-2-1
Previous Game: The Tigers dropped a close game with the Americans 4-3 in overtime on Sunday, November 2nd in Co-op Place. Jonas Woo (2G, 1A) led the team with three points in the matchup. Carter Casey got the start in net for the Tigers and stopped 21 of 25 shots.
2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Markus Ruck (17) GAA - Carter Casey (2.73)
Goals - Misha Volotovskii (8) Save % - Carter Casey (.902)
Assists - Markus Ruck (14) Wins - Jordan Switzer (7)
PIMs - Bryce Pickford (25) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)
Plus/Minus - Bryce Pickford (+14)
Special Teams:
Power Play: 23.6%
Penalty Kill: 81.1%
League Top 10s:
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 9 (T-2nd)
Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-1st)
Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-4th)
Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-4th)
Game Winning Goals Liam Ruck - 2 (T-3rd)
First Goals Misha Volotovskii - 2 (T-6th)
Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-2nd)
Plus/Minus Bryce Pickford - +14 (T-3rd)
Jonas Woo - +13 (T-5th)
Goals Against Average Carter Casey - 2.73 (9th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 7 (T-3rd)
Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-3rd)
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Luke Warrener First Career Goal 0 Career Goals
Josh Van Mulligen 100 Career Penalty Minutes 98 Career Penalty Minutes
Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts
Jordan Switzer 50 Career Games Played 45 Career Games Played
Kadon McCann 50 Career Points 47 Career Points
Markus Ruck 50 Career Points 46 Career Points
Bryce Pickford 100 Career Points 96 Career Points
Veeti Väisänen 50 Career penalty Minutes 48 Career Penalty Minutes
Roster Makeup: 24 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 9 Defencemen - 13 Forwards
2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
2009 Warrener
2025 NHL Draft:
Bryce Pickford - 81st overall (3rd round) - Montreal
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
VS Tri-City Americans 4-3 OTL VS Brandon Wheat Kings - Sat. Nov 8 7:00PM (MST)
@ Edmonton Oil Kings 6-1 L @ Regina Pats - Fri. Nov 14 7:00PM (ST)
@ Penticton Vees 3-1 W @ Brandon Wheat Kings - Sat. Nov 15 6:00PM (CST)
@ Kelowna Rockets 4-3 OTW @ Calgary Hitmen - Wed. Nov 19 7:00PM (MST)
@ Kamloops Blazers 5-4 OTL @ Red Deer Rebels - Fri. Nov 21 7:00PM (MST)
