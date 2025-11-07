It's Canadian Armed Forces Game Day

The Victoria Royals Hockey Club is set to host Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Appreciation Night, presented by Babcock, as they face off against the Kelowna Rockets tonight with puck drop slated for 7:05 pm.

A yearly tradition for the team, and one of the most impactful games on the schedule in all of Victoria, CAF Appreciation Night pays tribute to Canadian troops, thanking them for their service to our country. As Victoria is home to Canada's Pacific Naval Fleet, the Royals are especially proud of honouring the sacrifices of all past and present Canadian soldiers.

"The Canadian Armed Forces night represents a meaningful opportunity for our team and our city to come together in a shared expression of gratitude, said Vice-President of Hockey Operations, Joey Poljanowski. We are proud to honour the service of the Canadian Armed forces and their families. We are privileged to have such strong partnerships in Victoria with Armed Forces and to host an evening that brings people together in support of those who serve."

While the game will feature many military activations, the entire night will once again offer a platform for fans to support the military through unique opportunities.

Military branches such as the Fleet Diving Unit, Base Fire Department, Military Police Unit, 39 Service Battalion, and 5th Field Artillery will have activations set up outside of Gate 1 including vehicles, activities, and Sparky's Fun House!

During the game, branches from the 443 Squadron Air Force, the Canadian Submarine Force (CANSUBFOR), and 5th Field Artillery will be set up indoors with activities and information for all in attendance, and a live performance from the Canadian Scottish Regiment (CANSCOT) and Naden Band Vocalist Petty Officer Second Class Cindy Hawchuk. The Military will be in full force with their Colour Party in attendance as well.

Support the 2136 Canadian Scottish Regiments Army Cadet Corps by purchasing Chuck-A-Pucks, and the Esquimalt Military Family Recourse Centre through our 50/50 raffle.







