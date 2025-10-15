Eli McKamey and Jacob Schwartz to Represent Canada at 2025 World Under-17 Challenge

Victoria, B.C. - Hockey Canada announced today that Royals forwards Eli McKamey and Jacob Schwartz will represent Canada on Team Canada White at the 2025 World Under-17 Challenge in Truro, Nova Scotia. The tournament is scheduled to take place from November 2nd to 8th, 2025.

McKamey, hailing from Cowichan Bay, B.C., was selected 35th overall in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft by Victoria. Prior to joining the Royals, McKamey played for Shawnigan Lake School U18 Prep team and recorded 23 goals and 25 assists for 48 points in 28 games. He then joined the Penticton Vees in the BCHL as the league's first ever exceptional status player, which let him play a full season at just 15 years old. He scored 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) in 52 games for the Vees.

Schwartz, hailing from Vancouver, B.C, was selected 8th overall in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft by the Royals. In his WHL draft year, Schwartz scored 30 goals and 26 assists for 56 points in 26 games with St. George's School U15 Prep team, leading the league in goals. Currently in his first WHL season, Schwartz has two points (one goal, one assist) in seven games played, including scoring his first WHL goal in the Royals latest game, an 3-2 overtime win over the Penticton Vees.

Team Canada White will open the tournament on November 3rd at 7:30pm AT against Sweden. TSN will be broadcasting the medal games of the tournament.

