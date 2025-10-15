Oil Kings Welcome First U.S. Division Team of Season, Entertain Winterhawks

Edmonton, Alta. - It'll be the first two anthem night of the season at Rogers Place as the Edmonton Oil Kings welcome the Portland Winterhawks tonight.

The Oil Kings welcome their first of six U.S. Division teams this season as they look to improve on their 7-2-0-0 record, and perfect 3-0-0-0 record at home. Edmonton is coming off a 6-2 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Monday afternoon, highlighted by Miroslav Holinka's five-points night, just the 11th five-plus point night in modern franchise history. Lukas Sawchyn also added two goals in that game as the line that features Holinka, Sawchyn, and Iginla combined for nine points in that game and 12 total over the first two games of this three game homestand for the Oil Kings.

The opponents, the Portland Winterhawks are making their biennial trip through the Central Division and are currently 2-1-0-0 on the trip after wins over Lethbridge and Calgary, sandwiching a loss to Medicine Hat. Portland has yet to play a home game this season but are still 4-4-0-0 on the season and sit 5th in the Western Conference.

Last season, these two clubs met in Portland on October 26, 2024 with the Oil Kings coming away with a 7-1 win. It was the second consecutive win for the Oil Kings over the Winterhawks as the two met back on October 28, 2023 in Edmonton with a 5-4 Oil Kings win. Last season, Edmonton was 3-2-1-0 against the U.S. Division, Portland was 2-3-0-0

It's also the first Wiener Wednesday of the season for the Oil Kings with $2 hot dogs all throughout the game.







