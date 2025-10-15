Broncos Set for Saturday Clash against Kamloops

Published on October 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

After a solid 5-4 win over the Brandon Wheat Kings on Sunday, the Swift Current Broncos are heading in with some momentum to their lone matchup of the week against the Kamloops Blazers.

Saturday, October 18, 7:00 PM vs Kamloops Blazers @ the InnovationPlex

The Blazers (4-4-0-0) come into the matchup as a .500 team through eight games and will be wrapping up a six-game eastern road swing with Saturday's contest in Swift Current. Before they meet the Broncos, Kamloops will play in Moose Jaw on Wednesday and Brandon on Thursday, which could help favour the side of the Broncos.

The Broncos will be looking to reverse recent history in this cross-conference matchup. Last season, Swift Current dropped their only meeting with the Blazers 5-2, and over the past five years, they've gone 1-2-0-0 overall against Kamloops and are 0-1-0-0 at home during that span. The last time the Blazers visited Swift Current was back in February 2023.







