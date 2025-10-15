Chiefs Sweep into Lethbridge to Take on 'Canes Wednesday

Published on October 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Lethbridge, A.B. -The Spokane Chiefs look to bounce up in the second game of their trip through the Eastern Conference as they take on the Lethbridge Hurricanes Wednesday night.

LOCATION: VisitLethbridge.com Arena

TIME: 6:00 p.m. PST

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo







Western Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.