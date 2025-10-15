Pul Debut Goal Not Enough as Sloppy Chiefs Drop Revenge Game against Tigers

Published on October 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Spokane Chiefs made the first stop on their Central Division road trip Tuesday night, taking on the Medicine Hat Tigers in a rematch of the hard fought 2025 WHL Championship Series

Cohen Harris started proceedings at 3:09 of the first, sneaking in and taking the puck away from a retreating Tiger defenseman.

Harris' tight angle shot found its way in and the Chiefs took a 1-0 lead, thanks to assists from Sam Oremba and Rhett Sather.

The Chiefs doubled their advantage with a slick breakaway goal from German import, Elias Pul in the second period.

For Pul it was a long awaited debut goal after powering through injury early in his Chiefs' tenure.

Medicine Hat would roar back with two goals in the second to tie the game entering the third period.

Sloppy turnovers in the defensive zone allowed the Tigers to build pressure and score their third goal, the first of the season for Gavin Kor at 8:38 of the third.

Spokane could not find the equalizer despite a flurry of late chances. The Chiefs were 3/3 on the penalty kill but 0/3 on the power play. Esler made 30 saves in net but the Chiefs would fall to 4-4-0-0 on the season.

The Chiefs will continue their road trip tomorrow night in Lethbridge against the Hurricanes.

