Oaten Named to Under-17 World Challenge

Published on October 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced that Hockey Canada has named 2009-born goaltender Leif Oaten as one of 44 players to represent Canada at the 2025 Under-17 World Challenge.

Oaten, 16, was named as one of two goaltenders for Canada Red. The Calgary, AB, product attended the World Under- 17 Development camp during the summer. He was one of 17 players from the Western Hockey League to be named to the two Canadian rosters while being named the lone WHL goaltender. It will mark the first time in his career that Oaten will represent Canada on the international level.

The 6'3, 194-pound netminder was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the third round (58th overall) in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. This season, Oaten has posted an 0-4-0-0 record with a 4.77 goals against average and an .862 save percentage with the Hurricanes. He spent the 2024-2025 season with the Calgary Edge School in the Canadian Sports School Hockey League U18 where he finished with an 11-7-1 record with a 2.42 GAA and a .922 SV% with two shutouts.

Oaten becomes the first Hurricanes players to represent Canada at the Under-17 level since Koen Cleaver and former 'Canes defenceman Will Sharpe represented Canada White at the 2023 tournament. The 2025 Under-17 World Challenge will take place from November 2nd until November 8th in Truro, Nova Scotia.

The Hurricanes open a two-game homestand tonight at 7:00pm as they welcome Mathis Preston and the defending Western Conference Champion Spokane Chiefs at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Catch up on all the latest on the Lethbridge Hurricanes by visiting the team's website at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com, and/or follow on Twitter @WHLHurricanes.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.