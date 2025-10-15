Oaten Named to Under-17 World Challenge
Published on October 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release
LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced that Hockey Canada has named 2009-born goaltender Leif Oaten as one of 44 players to represent Canada at the 2025 Under-17 World Challenge.
Oaten, 16, was named as one of two goaltenders for Canada Red. The Calgary, AB, product attended the World Under- 17 Development camp during the summer. He was one of 17 players from the Western Hockey League to be named to the two Canadian rosters while being named the lone WHL goaltender. It will mark the first time in his career that Oaten will represent Canada on the international level.
The 6'3, 194-pound netminder was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the third round (58th overall) in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. This season, Oaten has posted an 0-4-0-0 record with a 4.77 goals against average and an .862 save percentage with the Hurricanes. He spent the 2024-2025 season with the Calgary Edge School in the Canadian Sports School Hockey League U18 where he finished with an 11-7-1 record with a 2.42 GAA and a .922 SV% with two shutouts.
Oaten becomes the first Hurricanes players to represent Canada at the Under-17 level since Koen Cleaver and former 'Canes defenceman Will Sharpe represented Canada White at the 2023 tournament. The 2025 Under-17 World Challenge will take place from November 2nd until November 8th in Truro, Nova Scotia.
The Hurricanes open a two-game homestand tonight at 7:00pm as they welcome Mathis Preston and the defending Western Conference Champion Spokane Chiefs at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Catch up on all the latest on the Lethbridge Hurricanes by visiting the team's website at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com, and/or follow on Twitter @WHLHurricanes.
Western Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2025
- 44 CHL Players on Canada's Rosters for 2025 World U17 Hockey Challenge - WHL
- Stroeder Earns Spot on Team Canada White for World Under-17 Hockey Challege - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Owen Hayden Named to 2025 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge - Kelowna Rockets
- Wenatchee Wild Defenseman Boston Tait Named to World U17 Hockey Challenge in Nova Scotia - Wenatchee Wild
- Chorney to Play for Canada at U17 World Challenge in November - Vancouver Giants
- Oaten Named to Under-17 World Challenge - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Nineteen WHL Players Named to Canada's Rosters for 2025 U17 Hockey Challenge - WHL
- Eli McKamey and Jacob Schwartz to Represent Canada at 2025 World Under-17 Challenge - Victoria Royals
- Carter One of 19 WHL Players Named to Team Canada Rosters for U17 World Challenge - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Aden Bouchard named to Team Canada White for World U-17 Hockey Challenge - Tri-City Americans
- Schultz and Pue Named to Canada White Roster for 2025 U17s - Regina Pats
- Chiefs Sweep into Lethbridge to Take on 'Canes Wednesday - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings Welcome First U.S. Division Team of Season, Entertain Winterhawks - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Warriors Look to Bounce Back After Saturday Loss - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Day Hub: October 15 at Edmonton - Portland Winterhawks
- Tigers Edge Chiefs 3-2 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Pul Debut Goal Not Enough as Sloppy Chiefs Drop Revenge Game against Tigers - Spokane Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.