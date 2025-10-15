Tigers Edge Chiefs 3-2

Published on October 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Tigers took on the Chiefs in Co-op Place on Tuesday night in a rematch of the 2025 WHL Finals. The Tigers have a 2-1-0-0 record against the Chiefs over the last five years in the regular season.

The two teams became very familiar with each other in the 2025 WHL Finals, leading to this game being close from the very start. Although both teams look a little different than when they last met, the game was filled with back-and-forth nail biting action. The Chiefs took an early lead with a goal from Cohen Harris at 3:09. The Tigers began to find their groove on the power play later in the first period, making some smooth passing plays to generate some high-danger scoring chances. Although the Tigers were looking good on the power play, the Chiefs carried their 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The second period was a wave of emotions for fans in Co-op Place. Both teams continued to have chances, and Elias Pul would capitalize on one to make it 2-0 for the Chiefs at 2:17. It wouldn't take long for the Tigers to answer however, as Kyle Heger scored his first WHL goal at 5:29 to cut the lead in half. Veeti Väisänen attempted a wrap around that popped out front to Heger in the slot, and he was able to fire it past the Chiefs' goaltender. Yaroslav Bryzgalov grabbed the secondary helper on the goal. Bryzgalov also helped the Tigers keep their foot on the gas and tied the game with a goal at 19:31. Bryzgalov picked up a pass from Väisänen and walked into the Chiefs' zone all alone. He then stopped up at the right circle and fired a shot through the goaltender's five hole.

Medicine Hat continued putting pressure on for the remainder of the game, and had another rookie put them ahead with the eventual game winner. Gavin Kor took a cross ice feed from Bryzgalov and tapped in his first career goal at 8:38. Medicine Hat managed to hold off Spokane for the remainder of the game, even fighting off the extra attacker when Spokane pulled their goalie. Jordan Switzer had an outstanding night in net and was one of the biggest pieces in holding off Spokane in the end. He stopped 27 of 29 shots and earned himself the second star of the night. Medicine Hat would finish the night with 33 shots on goal.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/3 - 0.0%

PK: 3/3 - 100.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Yaroslav Bryzgalov (1G, 2A) - Medicine Hat

Jordan Switzer (29SH, 2GA) - Medicine Hat

Veeti Vaisanen (2A) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Carter Cunningham

The Tigers are off to B.C. for the next two weeks. Their first game of the road trip will be Saturday, October 18th in Victoria at 6:05pm PDT. The Tigers will be back in Co-op Place on November 2nd against the Tri-City Americans.







