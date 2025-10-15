Nineteen WHL Players Named to Canada's Rosters for 2025 U17 Hockey Challenge
Published on October 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release
Calgary, Alta. - Nineteen Western Hockey League players will represent Hockey Canada at the 2025 U17 World Challenge. Hockey Canada announced the 44 players for Canada White and Canada Red on Wednesday morning.
The 2025 U17 World Challenge is set for November 2-8 at Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro, N.S.
Leading the charge for Canada White are a pair of 15-year-old Regina Pats forwards - Maddox Schultz and Liam Pue. Schultz, who hails from Regina, was selected first overall in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft and has appeared in seven games, registering four assists this season. Pue, a product of Langley, B.C., was selected third overall in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft and has appeared in six games, recording three points (1G-2A).
Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Brock Cripps, who was selected second overall in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, will don the Maple Leaf for the first time, representing Canada Red. The product of Victoria, B.C., has skated in seven games and collected four assists for the Raiders this season.
The Raiders will be represented by two players at the U17 World Challenge, including forward Ben Harvey, who will skate for Canada White.
The Victoria Royals will also send two players to represent Canada White, including forwards Eli McKamey and Jacob Schwartz.
A total of 16 WHL Clubs will be represented at the 2025 U17 World Challenge.
All 44 players named to Canada Red and White have been drafted by Canadian Hockey League (CHL) teams, including the 19 from the WHL, 17 from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and eight from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).
Canada Red - WHL Players
Name Position Ht. Wt. Born WHL Club
Oaten, Leif Goaltender 6'3" 195 Calgary, Alta. Lethbridge
Carter, Colt Defence 5'9" 162 Drayton Valley, Alta. Moose Jaw
Cripps, Brock Defence 5'10" 148 Victoria, B.C. Prince Albert
Geras, Joaquin Defence 6'1" 180 Calgary, Alta. Kamloops
Hayden, Owen Defence 6'7" 205 Calgary, Alta. Kelowna
Tait, Boston Defence 6'2" 170 Estevan, Sask. Wenatchee
Chorney, Blake Forward 5'11" 183 Nipawin, Sask. Vancouver
Dufour, Mirco Forward 5'8" 171 Rocky View, Alta. Everett
England, Brock Forward 5'11" 165 Airdrie, Alta. Seattle
Surkan, Chase Forward 5'8" 155 Regina, Sask. Brandon
Canada White - WHL Players
Name Position Ht. Wt. Born WHL Club
Christie, Cash Goaltender 5'11" 122 North Vancouver, B.C. Medicine Hat
Bouchard, Aden Defence 6'0" 162 Airdrie, Alta. Tri-City
Hamilton, Calder Defence 5'9" 135 Martensville, Sask. Calgary
Harvey, Ben Forward 5'8" 164 Edmonton, Alta. Prince Albert
McKamey, Eli Forward 5'9" 178 Cowichan Bay, B.C. Victoria
Pue, Liam Forward 6'2" 154 Langley, B.C. Regina
Schultz, Maddox Forward 5'10" 165 Regina, Sask. Regina
Schwartz, Jacob Forward 5'7" 145 Vancouver, B.C. Victoria
Stroeder, Kayden Forward 5'10" 150 Lanigan, Sask. Edmonton
The rosters were selected by head scout Byron Bonora (Brooks, Alta.), Program of Excellence general manager Alan Millar (Tottenham, Ont.), and Mike Johnston (Dartmouth, N.S. / Portland Winterhawks), U17 lead with the POE management group.
Benoit Roy (Sudbury, Ont.), director of hockey operations, and Scott Salmond (Creston, B.C.), senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations, also provided input, along with regional scouts Pierre Cholette (Quebec), Scott Grieve (Ontario), Jared Power (West), Rob Simpson (Ontario), and Darren Sutherland (Atlantic).
U17 directors of operations Dave Drinkill (Elmvale, Ont. / Saginaw Spirit, OHL) and Dylan Seca (Sunridge, Ont. / Sarnia Sting, OHL) provided additional support.
"We are incredibly proud to announce the 44 athletes who will represent Canada at the U17 World Challenge next month in Truro," Millar said. "This is an important step in their development and a tremendous opportunity to compete at the international level. We believe we have assembled two strong teams that will compete to defend our back-to-back gold medals."
The 2025 U17 World Challenge begins November 2, with Canda Red taking on Finland at 12:30 p.m. MT and Canada White facing off against Sweden at 4:30 p.m. MT. Teams will play two preliminary round games before the medal round, which concludes November 8 with medal games. The event will also feature pre-tournament games in Truro, Amherst, and Wolfville, on October 31 at 4:30 p.m. MT.
TSN and RDS, official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, will broadcast the medal games; check local listings for details.
