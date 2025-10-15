Schultz and Pue Named to Canada White Roster for 2025 U17s

Published on October 15, 2025

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats, in collaboration with Hockey Canada, are proud to announce that 15-year-old forwards Maddox Schultz and Liam Pue have been named to Canada White for the upcoming 2025 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Schultz, 15, has recorded four assists in seven games to start his WHL career, while also tallying 11 points (8G-3A) in four games with the Regina Pat Canadians U18 AAA.

Pue, 15, has collected three points (1G-2A) in six games with the Pats and has added eight assists in four games with the Regina Pat Canadians U18 AAA.

Hockey Canada announced the 44 players who will wear the Maple Leaf with Canada Red and Canada White at the 2025 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, taking place Nov. 2-8 at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro, Nova Scotia.

"For Maddox and Liam to make the U17 Challenge as underage players is a tremendous accomplishment and an important step in their young hockey careers," said Regina Pats GM Dale Derkatch. "It's a huge honour to represent Canada, and I hope they take pride in that. It's always special to see players from our organization get the opportunity to wear the Maple Leaf - it's an experience they'll never forget."

The rosters were selected by head scout Byron Bonora (Brooks, AB), Program of Excellence general manager Alan Millar (Tottenham, ON), and Mike Johnston (Dartmouth, NS/Portland, WHL), U17 lead with the POE management group.

Additional input came from Benoit Roy (Sudbury, ON), director of hockey operations, Scott Salmond (Creston, BC), senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations, and regional scouts Pierre Cholette (Quebec), Scott Grieve (Ontario), Jared Power (West), Rob Simpson (Ontario) and Darren Sutherland (Atlantic).

U17 directors of operations Dave Drinkill (Elmvale, ON/Saginaw, OHL) and Dylan Seca (Sunridge, ON/Sarnia, OHL) also provided support in the selection process.

All 44 players named have been drafted by Canadian Hockey League (CHL) teams, including 19 from the WHL, 17 from the OHL, and eight from the QMJHL.

The 2025 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge begins Nov. 2, with Canada Red taking on Finland at 3:30 p.m. AT and Canada White facing Sweden at 7:30 p.m. AT. Teams will each play two preliminary-round games before the medal round concludes on Nov. 8. Pre-tournament games are scheduled for Oct. 31 in Truro, Amherst, and Wolfville, all beginning at 7:30 p.m. AT.







