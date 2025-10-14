Pats Claim and Sign Russian Forward Ruslan Karimov

Published on October 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats have claimed 2007-born Russian forward Ruslan Karimov off CHL Import Waivers from the OHL's Sarnia Sting.

Karimov, 18, played for the Sarnia Sting last season, recording 29 points (15G-14A) and 61 penalty minutes in 66 games. The Almetievsk, RUS product was selected by the Sting with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 CHL Import Draft after recording 22 points (13G-9A) in 25 games with Sputnik Almetievsk of the MHL. The 6-foot, 201 lb. left-shot winger has signed his WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement, and has joined the Pats.

"We are very happy to add Ruslan to our forward group," said Regina Pats GM Dale Derkatch. "He should add some offensive punch as he had 15 goals last year as a 17-year-old with the Sarnia Sting. He's a good skater who works hard, shoots the puck hard and will bring some net front presence."







Western Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.