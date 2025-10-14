Kosick, Gardner & Casey Recognized with WHL Weekly Awards for October 14

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Swift Current Broncos forward Noah Kosick has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, October 12, 2025.

Kosick, a 17-year-old product of Victoria, B.C., tallied six points (1G-5A) and a plus-1 rating in three games, as the Broncos went 2-1-0-0 this past week.

The 5-foot-10, 150-pound centre started his week with a three-point performance (1G-2A) in a 4-3 overtime win over the Moose Jaw Warriors on Tuesday, October 7. Kosick helped set up Anthony Wilson in the first period as the Broncos tied the game 1-1 with 5:33 to go in the opening period. Midway through the second period, the second-year forward registered a power-play marker - his third goal of the season - to give the Broncos a 3-1 advantage. After the Warriors forced overtime, it was Kosick setting up Hudson Darby in the extra period to give the Broncos a 4-3 triumph. Kosick was named first star of the game for his performance.

Though the Broncos fell to the Saskatoon Blades by a 4-1 score Friday, October 10, Kosick once again found his way onto the scoresheet, recording an assist on Swift Current's lone goal of the contest.

Sunday, October 12, Kosick extended his active point streak to eight games when he tallied two more assists in a 5-4 road win over the Brandon Wheat Kings. First, Kosick provided a power-play helper 8:59 into the first period, setting up import forward Stepan Kuryachenkov's third goal of the season to give the Broncos a 2-0 lead. Early in the second period, Kosick chipped in with a primary assist on Josh McGregor's second goal of the season. That put Swift Current out front by a 3-0 score as the Broncos eventually secured a 5-4 victory.

With 13 points (3G-10A) in eight games, Kosick heads into Tuesday tied for fifth in scoring in the WHL. He is riding an active eight-game point streak to start the campaign, helping the Broncos to a 5-3-0-0 start. Kosick's eight-game point streak is tied for the longest active point streak to start the 2025-26 WHL season.

Kosick's explosive start to the season has already helped him establish career highs in all offensive categories. Originally selected by the Calgary Hitmen in the first round (11th overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Kosick was dealt to the Broncos this past offseason. During his rookie season with the Hitmen, he collected three points (1G-2A) in 34 regular season appearances.

Next up, the Broncos host the Kamloops Blazers (3-4-0-0) Saturday, October 18 (7 p.m. MT) at the InnovationPlex in Swift Current.

Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Semeniuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

September 29, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

BLUE JACKETS PROSPECT GARDNER NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Saskatoon Blades netminder and Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Evan Gardner has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, October 12, 2025.

Gardner, a 19-year-old product of Fort St. John, B.C., went 2-0-0-0 with a 0.50 goals-against average, .979 save percentage, and one shutout, helping the Blades to three consecutive wins this past week.

The 6-foot-1, 181-pound puckstopper's first appearance of the week came Tuesday, October 7, as the Blades defeated the Vancouver Giants by a 6-1 margin. Gardner was steady, turning aside 15 of 16 shots to backstop Saskatoon.

Gardner saved his best performance of the week for Saturday, October 11, making 32 saves in a 3-0 victory over the visiting Kamloops Blazers. After the Blades built a commanding 3-0 advantage in the first period, Gardner was put to the test with 16 shots in the second period. He turned aside everything in the second period barrage, plus another seven shots in the third period as the visitors pressed to get on the board. Gardner was named first star of the game for his performance

Gardner has appeared in six games to start 2025-26, going 5-1-0-0 with a 1.56 GAA, .942 SV%, and one shutout. He sits among the WHL leaders in most major goaltending categories, including wins (T-2nd), GAA (third), and SV% (fourth).

Gardner was selected by the Blue Jackets in the second round (60th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. Following his selection in the 2024 NHL Draft, Gardner put forward a career campaign, going 23-13-4-1 with a 2.82 GAA, .911 SV%, and three shutouts in 44 appearances with the Blades last season.

Originally selected by the Blades in the third round (53rd overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Gardner owns a career record of 49-19-4-3 with a 2.39 GAA, .919 SV%, and eight shutouts.

Having won five consecutive games, the Blades are 7-2-0-0 to start the season and rank among the leaders in the Eastern Conference. Next up, the Blades face the Moose Jaw Warriors (4-3-1-0) this weekend in a home-and-home series that begins Friday, October 17 (7 p.m. MT), at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon.

Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

September 29, 2025: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

TIGERS GOALTENDER CASEY NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Medicine Hat Tigers goaltender Carter Casey has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, October 12, 2025.

Casey, a 17-year-old product of Grand Rapids, Minn., recorded a 31-save shutout Saturday, October 11, in a 5-0 home ice victory over the Portland Winterhawks. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound puckstopper was steady from start to finish, turning aside 10 shots in the first period, 11 during the second period, and another 10 shots during the third period to secure his first career WHL shutout. He was named first star of the game for his efforts.

Casey signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Tigers on June 24. He split the 2024-25 season between Grand Rapids High of the Minnesota State High School League and the Waterloo Black Hawks of the United States Hockey League (USHL). Casey also represented the United States at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, appearing in one game.

Through three games to start his WHL career, Casey is 2-1-0-0 with a 1.61 goals-against average, .944 save percentage, and one shutout. He has steered aside 68 of the 72 shots sent his way.

Coming out of the weekend, Casey ranks among the WHL leaders in save percentage (second) and GAA (fourth).

Born in December 2007, Casey is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

Through eight games, the Medicine Hat Tigers are 6-2-0-0 and among the leaders in the WHL's Eastern Conference.

Next up, the Tigers host the Spokane Chiefs (4-3-0-0) Tuesday, October 14 (7 p.m. MT) in a rematch of the 2025 WHL Championship Series.

Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week

September 22, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

September 29, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 5, 2025: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees







