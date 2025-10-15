Rockets Host Royals Wednesday Night

Published on October 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets defenceman Will Sharpe

ROCKETS HEADLINES:

The Kelowna Rockets (3-3-0-0) return home to Prospera Place on Wednesday, October 15th, to host the Victoria Royals (4-2-2-0). Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. Fans can watch live for free on Victory+ or listen live on 104.7 The Lizard. Kelowna looks to bounce back against a BC division rival after two straight losses last weekend against Seattle & Penticton.

VICTORIA:

The Royals visit Kelowna coming off a big win against Penticton Monday night after a three-game skid from three straight matchups against the Everett Silvertips. Despite recent results, Victoria has been dangerous offensively, averaging over four goals per game through their first seven contests. Roan Woodward (8g, 6a) leads the way with 14 points, while Hayden Moore (11 points) and Miles Cooper (9 points) round out a balanced top line.

INSIDE THE SERIES

2025-26 Season Series: First Meeting

Kelowna Record: 3-3-0-0

Victoria Record: 4-2-2-0

Last 5 Games: Kelowna (5-3 L @ Penticton), (3-1 L vs Seattle), (5-4 W @ Prince George), (3-2 SOW vs Penticton), (5-4 W @ Penticton)

Last 5 Games: Victoria (3-2 OTW @ Penticton), (2-1 L vs Everett), (1-4 L vs Everett), (4-9 L @ Everett), (5-4 L @ Wenatchee)

Goals For/Against: Kelowna 18 GF / 26 GA | Victoria 33 GF / 31 GA

Special Teams: Kelowna PP 4/29 (13.8%), PK 16/20 (80%) | Victoria PP 11/39 (28.2%), PK 17/24 (71.4%)

ROSTER NOTES:

Forward Tij Iginla is expected to make his 2025-26 season debut against Victoria this Wednesday after missing the previous weekend's games due to an illness.

INJURY REPORT:

#23 Hayden Paupanekis (Upper Body, Day-to-Day)

#3 Owen Hayden (Lower Body, Day-to-Day)

#11 Tij Iginla (Upper Body, Day-to-Day)

#15 Levi Benson (Lower Body, Day-to-Day)

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

Following Wednesday's matchup, the Rockets will host the Everett Silvertips on Friday, October 18th, at 6:05 p.m. for Canadian Cancer Night, before hitting the road Sunday to Kennewick, Washington, to face the Tri-City Americans at 4:05 PM.

Single-game tickets for all home games are available at selectyourtickets.com or at the Select Your Tickets Box Office at Prospera Place. Fans can also stream every Rockets game live and free on VictoryPlus.com.

