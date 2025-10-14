Blades Bolster Blue Line with Hometown Defenceman Sobry in Trade with Raiders

Published on October 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades are excited to announce the acquisition of hometown defenceman Tyrone Sobry from the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick in 2029.

"Tyrone brings valuable experience in the division and in the playoffs," said Blades General Manager and President Colin Priestner, "He will give us some needed depth if we incur any other injuries to our defence core."

The 2006-born blueliner is in his third Western Hockey League (WHL) season with three goals and seven assists across 87 career games with Prince Albert. Sobry's sturdy 6-foot-2 frame proved useful through four games this season with the Raiders, notching an assist and a +4 rating.

"He plays a safe, shutdown style and has the ability to penalty kill and bring a physical presence," said Priestner.

Drafted in the ninth round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft by the Raiders, Sobry brings four games of playoff experience from the 2024 postseason.

"I couldn't be happier to be coming into this organization," said Sobry, "All I have heard is great things. It is really cool to be able to play for the team you grew up watching. I can't wait to get out there."







