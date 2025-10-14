Game Preview: Game 9 VS Chiefs
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is a rematch between the 2025 WHL finalists, and the only matchup between the two teams this season. Gavin McKenna (1G, 2A) led the team with three points in their meeting against Spokane last season. The Tigers have a 2-1-0-0 record against the Chiefs over the last five years in the regular season.
2024-25 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 3 @ Spokane 2 (Jan 24 2025)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Spokane
6-2-0-0 4-3-0-0
Central - 2nd U.S. - 2nd
East - 4th West - 5th
Home - 5-0-0-0 Home - 2-2-0-0
Away - 1-2-0-0 Away - 2-1-0-0
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Spokane
47-17-3-1 45-20-1-2
Central - 1st U.S. - 2nd
East - 1st West - 2nd
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 23-9-1-1
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 22-11-0-1
Previous Game: The Tigers shutout the Winterhawks 5-0 on Saturday, October 11th in Co-op Place. Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (1G, 2A) and Liam Ruck (2A) led the Tigers with two points each. Riley Steen, Misha Volotovskii, Kade Stengrim, and Bryce Pickford also found the back of the net for the Tigers. Carter Casey stopped all 31 shots he faced on Saturday night for his first career shutout in just his second career start.
2025-26 Tigers Regular Season Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Goals - Bryce Pickford & Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (6) Wins - Jordan Switzer (4)
Assists - Markus Ruck (9) Save % - Carter Casey (.944)
Points - Bryce Pickford & Markus Ruck (9) GAA - Carter Casey (1.61)
PIMs - Bryce Pickford (17) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)
Plus/Minus -Jonas Woo (+12)
2025-26 Tigers Pre-Season Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Goals - Noah Davidson & Kadon McCann (3) Wins - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (1)
Assists - Koray Bozkaya (5) Save % - Cruz Chase (.950)
Points - Liam Ruck (6) GAA - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer (2.00)
PIMs - Kyle Heger (8)
Plus/Minus - Seven Players Tied (+4)
Special Teams (Regular Season):
Power Play: 26.7%
Penalty Kill: 88.2%
Special Teams (Pre-Season):
Power Play: 31.6%
Penalty Kill: 70.0%
League Top 10s (Regular Season):
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Goals Bryce Pickford - 6 (T-7th)
Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll - 6 (T-7th)
Assists Markus Ruck - 9 (T-4th)
Power Play Goals Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll - 3 (T-5th)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 5 (T-3rd)
Short Handed Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-2nd)
Jonas Woo - 1 (T-2nd)
Game Winning Goals Jonas Woo - 1 (T-9th)
Kadon McCann - 1 (T-9th)
Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-9th)
Liam Ruck - 1 (T-9th)
Riley Steen - 1 (T-9th)
Misha Volotovskii - 1 (T-9th)
First Goals Misha Volotovskii - 2 (T-1st)
Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-1st)
Noah Davidson - 1 (T-5th)
Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 1 (T-5th)
Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-5th)
Misha Volotovskii - 1 (T-5th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +12 (3rd)
Bryce Pickford - +11 (4th)
Goals Against Average Carter Casey - 1.61 (4th)
Save Percentage Carter Casey - .944 (2nd)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 4 (T-4th)
Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-2nd)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 4 Game Point Streak - 8 Points
Bryce Pickford 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Jonas Woo 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Liam Ruck 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points
Markus Ruck 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Niilopekka Muhonen 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points
Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 4 Game Goal Streak - 6 Goals
Bryce Pickford 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Josh Van Mulligen 100 Career Penalty Minutes 98 Career Penalty Minutes
Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts
Jordan Switzer 30 Career Wins 28 Career Wins
Jordan Switzer 1000 Career Shots On Goal 997 Shots On Goal
Jordan Switzer 1000 Career Saves 899 Career Saves
Gavin Kor First Career Game Played 0 Career Games Played
Gavin Kor First Career Goal 0 Career Goals
Luke Ruptash First Career Goal 0 Career Goals
Tyson Moss First Career Goal 0 Career Goals
Luke Warrener First Career Goal 0 Career Goals
Roster Makeup: 27 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 9 Defencemen - 16 Forwards
2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen
2006 Reschny, Sullivan, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Ryan-Mackay, Steen
2009 Ruptash, Warrener
2025 NHL Draft:
Bryce Pickford - 81st overall (3rd round) - Montreal
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
VS Portland Winterhawks 5-0 W @ Victoria Royals - Sat. Oct 18 6:05PM (PDT)
@ Calgary Hitmen 4-2 L @ Vancouver Giants - Sun. Oct 19 4:00PM (PDT)
VS Edmonton Oil Kings 5-2 W @ Prince George Cougars - Wed. Oct 22 7:00PM (PDT)
VS Calgary Hitmen 7-1 W @ Kamloops Blazers - Fri. Oct 24 7:00PM (PDT)
@ Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-2 W @ Kelowna Rockets - Sat. Oct. 25 6:05PM (PDT)
