Game Preview: Game 9 VS Chiefs

Published on October 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is a rematch between the 2025 WHL finalists, and the only matchup between the two teams this season. Gavin McKenna (1G, 2A) led the team with three points in their meeting against Spokane last season. The Tigers have a 2-1-0-0 record against the Chiefs over the last five years in the regular season.

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 3 @ Spokane 2 (Jan 24 2025)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Spokane

6-2-0-0 4-3-0-0

Central - 2nd U.S. - 2nd

East - 4th West - 5th

Home - 5-0-0-0 Home - 2-2-0-0

Away - 1-2-0-0 Away - 2-1-0-0

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Spokane

47-17-3-1 45-20-1-2

Central - 1st U.S. - 2nd

East - 1st West - 2nd

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 23-9-1-1

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 22-11-0-1

Previous Game: The Tigers shutout the Winterhawks 5-0 on Saturday, October 11th in Co-op Place. Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (1G, 2A) and Liam Ruck (2A) led the Tigers with two points each. Riley Steen, Misha Volotovskii, Kade Stengrim, and Bryce Pickford also found the back of the net for the Tigers. Carter Casey stopped all 31 shots he faced on Saturday night for his first career shutout in just his second career start.

2025-26 Tigers Regular Season Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Bryce Pickford & Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (6) Wins - Jordan Switzer (4)

Assists - Markus Ruck (9) Save % - Carter Casey (.944)

Points - Bryce Pickford & Markus Ruck (9) GAA - Carter Casey (1.61)

PIMs - Bryce Pickford (17) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)

Plus/Minus -Jonas Woo (+12)

2025-26 Tigers Pre-Season Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Noah Davidson & Kadon McCann (3) Wins - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (1)

Assists - Koray Bozkaya (5) Save % - Cruz Chase (.950)

Points - Liam Ruck (6) GAA - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer (2.00)

PIMs - Kyle Heger (8)

Plus/Minus - Seven Players Tied (+4)

Special Teams (Regular Season):

Power Play: 26.7%

Penalty Kill: 88.2%

Special Teams (Pre-Season):

Power Play: 31.6%

Penalty Kill: 70.0%

League Top 10s (Regular Season):

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 6 (T-7th)

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll - 6 (T-7th)

Assists Markus Ruck - 9 (T-4th)

Power Play Goals Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll - 3 (T-5th)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 5 (T-3rd)

Short Handed Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-2nd)

Jonas Woo - 1 (T-2nd)

Game Winning Goals Jonas Woo - 1 (T-9th)

Kadon McCann - 1 (T-9th)

Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-9th)

Liam Ruck - 1 (T-9th)

Riley Steen - 1 (T-9th)

Misha Volotovskii - 1 (T-9th)

First Goals Misha Volotovskii - 2 (T-1st)

Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-1st)

Noah Davidson - 1 (T-5th)

Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 1 (T-5th)

Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-5th)

Misha Volotovskii - 1 (T-5th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +12 (3rd)

Bryce Pickford - +11 (4th)

Goals Against Average Carter Casey - 1.61 (4th)

Save Percentage Carter Casey - .944 (2nd)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 4 (T-4th)

Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-2nd)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 4 Game Point Streak - 8 Points

Bryce Pickford 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Jonas Woo 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Liam Ruck 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Markus Ruck 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Niilopekka Muhonen 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 4 Game Goal Streak - 6 Goals

Bryce Pickford 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Josh Van Mulligen 100 Career Penalty Minutes 98 Career Penalty Minutes

Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts

Jordan Switzer 30 Career Wins 28 Career Wins

Jordan Switzer 1000 Career Shots On Goal 997 Shots On Goal

Jordan Switzer 1000 Career Saves 899 Career Saves

Gavin Kor First Career Game Played 0 Career Games Played

Gavin Kor First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Luke Ruptash First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Tyson Moss First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Luke Warrener First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Roster Makeup: 27 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 9 Defencemen - 16 Forwards

2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen

2006 Reschny, Sullivan, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Ryan-Mackay, Steen

2009 Ruptash, Warrener

2025 NHL Draft:

Bryce Pickford - 81st overall (3rd round) - Montreal

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

VS Portland Winterhawks 5-0 W @ Victoria Royals - Sat. Oct 18 6:05PM (PDT)

@ Calgary Hitmen 4-2 L @ Vancouver Giants - Sun. Oct 19 4:00PM (PDT)

VS Edmonton Oil Kings 5-2 W @ Prince George Cougars - Wed. Oct 22 7:00PM (PDT)

VS Calgary Hitmen 7-1 W @ Kamloops Blazers - Fri. Oct 24 7:00PM (PDT)

@ Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-2 W @ Kelowna Rockets - Sat. Oct. 25 6:05PM (PDT)







Western Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2025

