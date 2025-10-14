Rebels this Week

Published on October 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release









Red Deer Rebels goaltender Chase Wutzke

Week in Review

After a pair of narrow setbacks to the Lethbridge Hurricanes (3-2 on Oct. 7) and Moose Jaw Warriors (6-4 on Oct. 10) the Rebels rebounded in a big way with a thorough 5-0 win in Lethbridge on Saturday (Oct. 11). Five different players scored for the Rebels (Samuel Drancak, Landon MacSwain 1 st WHL goal, Talon Brigley, Arjun Bawa, Noah Milford) while Chase Wutzke made 19 saves for his third career shutout.

The Rebels enter the new week tied for 8 th in the WHL Eastern Conference standings.

This Week

It's an American Invasion this weekend as the Rebels host a pair of home games at the Marchant Crane Centrium. Friday sees the club welcome the Portland Winterhawks to town while the Spokane Chiefs visit on Saturday. It'll be Portland's first visit to Red Deer in nearly two years (Oct. 27, 2023) while Spokane was last here for a game on January 10, 2024. Both games start at 7 p.m.

Saturday's game is also the first Beer Night of the season (two domestic cans for $12) while Cosmos Bottle Depot will be set up in front of the Marchant Crane Centrium accepting donations of empty cans and bottles.

Tickets for all Rebels home games can be purchased at ticketsalberta.com. Every Rebels game - home and away - is broadcast exclusively 106.7 REWIND Radio and Victory+.

Climbing the charts

Chase Wutzke is now alone in 8 th place on the club's all-time goalie wins list with 42. Next up is Ethan Anders with 51. Talon Brigley's 270 regular season games played with the Rebels ties him with Alexander Petrovic for 8 th most in team history. Next up is Brigley's former teammate Jace Weir (279). Brigley's ironman streak of 122 consecutive games played dates back to November 25, 2023.

Ellison joins Rebels scouting staff

Former Rebels forward Matt Ellison has joined the team as it's new B.C. scout, taking over for Al Cyr who is retiring. Ellison played one season with the Rebels in 2002-03 and led the team with 96 points in 72 games. He played 43 NHL games with Chicago and Philadelphia as part of a 17-year pro career.

Little Rebel

Does your child want to be a part of the Rebels' Pre-Game ceremonies? CEDA, TBS Source for Sports and DQ present the "Little Rebel." If your child is between 5 and 11 years old and plays hockey or ringette, head down to TBS Source for Sports to enter their name to become the "Little Rebel" for an upcoming game.

DQ Birthday Packages

The DQ Birthday Package is a great way to celebrate your child's birthday with the Red Deer Rebels and Woolly Bully. Visit the Rebels' Office or reddeerrebels.com for more information.

East Side Mario's Family Packs

Get your East Side Marios Family Packs for an upcoming game! You get 2 adult tickets, 2 youth tickets, 4 pop and 4 hotdogs... plus get Free Mozzarella Sticks with the purchase of an adult entrée the next time you visit East Side Marios in Red Deer. All for just $95!

