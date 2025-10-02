Rebels Announce Leadership Group

Published on October 2, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels are proud to announce their leadership group for the 2025-26 season.

Forward Talon Brigley has been named as the 29th captain in team history.

The 20-year-old native of Sylvan Lake, AB is in his fifth season with the club after being selected by the Rebels 24th overall in round two of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. He has played 265 regular season games, collecting 94 points, and 31 playoff contests. Brigley has missed only two games over the last three seasons and played all 68 regular season games in both 2022-23 and 2024-25.

Serving as Alternate Captains for the Rebels this year are 19-year-old defencemen Keith McInnis and Derek Thurston, 19-year-old forward Jaxon Fuder, and 18-year-old Matthew Gard.







