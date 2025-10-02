Holinka Scores Twice in Return as Oil Kings Defeat Pats

Published on October 2, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings opened a three-game road trip through the East Division on Wednesday night with a 4-3 win over the Regina Pats.

After a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Hitmen on Saturday night, the Oil Kings got out to a quick start in this one, taking a 2-0 lead eight and a half minutes into the game. First, it was Miroslav Holinka at the 5:16 mark of the first period as he made his season debut with a bang after spending the first weeks of the season at training camp with the Toronto Maple Leafs. That goal was followed by a Gavin Hodnett finishing off a sweet passing play for his first of the season at the 8:22 mark. Adam Jecho earned an assist for his efforts on the play and hit 100 points in his WHL career in the process, becoming just the third Oil King import player to hit that mark.

Regina would come back in the second though, getting things back to within one as Julien Maze made it 2-1 four minutes into the period. However, Miroslav Holinka got the Oil Kings lead back to two as he scored on a shorthanded breakaway to get it to 3-1 Edmonton. Ellis Mieyette responded for Regina later in the second to get things to 3-2, leading to an entertaining third period.

Just 1:37 into the third, Keets Fawcett tied the game for Regina on a give and go with Maddox Schultz. However, the tie game only stood for 54 seconds as Andrew O'Neill drove to the Regina net, and after losing it initially, the rookie out of Fargo, ND spun the puck back in front, deflecting off of Pats netminder Marek Schlenker and in to give Edmonton the 4-3 lead.

Edmonton would have to block a number of shots late, and also had to kill a late penalty, which was one of six consecutive powerplays given to Regina.

Parker Snell made some big saves, especially late as part of a 20 save performance. The Oil Kings were ultimately 7-for-7 on the penalty kill and 0-for-2 on the powerplay.

The Oil Kings continue their trip through the East Division on Friday in Moose Jaw.







