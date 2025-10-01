Oil Kings Open East Division Swing in Regina

Published on October 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are making their first trip to the East Division, and it starts tonight with a meeting against the Regina Pats.

Edmonton is coming off a quiet week where they played just one game, a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Hitmen. That sits the Oil Kings record at 2-1-0-0 in the early going of the season. Edmonton has scored 11 goals and allowed nine through three games and have a powerplay of 30%, with a penalty kill of 84.6%.

Regina is still looking for their first win of the season after going 0-3-0-0 to start the year with losses to Swift Current, Medicine Hat, and Prince Albert. They've scored nine goals and allowed 15 through three games on the season.

Last season, the Oil Kings and Pats met four times a season ago and will again this year. Edmonton went 3-0-0-1 against the Pats last season, but the games featured three one-goal affairs as well and two games going to overtime. Lukas Sawchyn had five points in four games to lead the way for Edmonton in the season series.

Through three games, both the Oil Kings and the Pats are led by players from Edmonton, with Julien Maze leading Regina with five points in three games, and Luke Powell leading Edmonton with four points in three games.

Puck drop from the Brandt Centre tonight is 7 p.m.







