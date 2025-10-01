Warriors Announce Details for Agriculture Weekend Presented by JGL
MOOSE JAW, Sask. - In partnership with JGL, the Moose Jaw Warriors are excited to announce the team's first Agriculture Appreciation weekend.
"JGL has been a big helping hand in getting this all done up," said Moose Jaw Warriors Director of Business Operations, Olivia Howe. "There's a lot of action here all weekend, and we look forward to bringing something new that makes sense to our community, so we hope the fans enjoy."
The Warriors are excited to welcome members of JGL, STARS, and Agriculture in the Classroom to both games.
"Agriculture Appreciation Weekend is about celebrating the producers, organizations, and ag families who keep our communities strong. We're excited to be part of this event and to bring together groups we're proud to support, including the Warriors, Agriculture in the Classroom, and STARS," said Melissa MacLean, Director of Marketing and Philanthropy at JGL. "Together, they reflect JGL's ongoing commitment to helping build healthy, active communities, educating the next generation in agriculture, and strengthening rural healthcare for the future."
On October 3rd and 4th, the team will wear specialty agriculture jerseys. Also at the game, younger fans will have the opportunity to participate in specialty Agriculture in the Classroom activities in the Kids Zone. Fans of all ages can enjoy specialty, themed intermission games, including hobby horse racing and an on-ice cattle-roping demonstration. JGL will also be handing out agriculture-themed ministicks on the concourse at both games.
Agriculture in the Classroom celebrates the incredible hard work and dedication of our Saskatchewan farmers and ranchers-and they want students to appreciate that too! Visit the AITC booth next to the Kids Zone to discover how they're inspiring the next generation by connecting kids directly to agriculture. To learn more about AITC, click here.
The specialty jerseys will be auctioned off on the concourse on the October 4th game. All proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit STARS.
Since 1985, STARS has provided "critical care, anywhere" to patients in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and parts of British Columbia and Ontario. STARS has operated medical airbases in Regina and Saskatoon since 2012.
