Rockets Reassign Gabriel O'Brien & Dallin Antos

Published on October 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets defenseman Dallin Antos

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced this morning that the club has reassigned forward Gabriel O'Brien and defenseman Dallin Antos.

O'Brien was Kelowna's sixth-round pick (116th overall) in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. The Edmonton, AB native has been reassigned to the Drayton Valley Thunder (AJHL) for this upcoming season after appearing in one 2025-26 regular season game for the Rockets.

Antos was Kelowna's fifth-round pick (91st overall) in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. The Red Deer, AB native has been reassigned to the Drumheller Dragons (AJHL) for this upcoming season after appearing in one 2025-26 regular season game for the Rockets.

With the reassignments, the Rockets roster has been reduced to 26 players, consisting of 15 forwards, 8 defensemen, and 3 goaltenders. Tij Iginla is the only Rocket who remains on an NHL preseason roster with his respective team.

The Rockets next home game is Friday, October 10th, against the Seattle Thunderbirds at 7:05pm. Tickets for that game are available at selectyourtickets.com!

